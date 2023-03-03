High Performance Ceramic Coatings Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the high-performance ceramic coatings market are A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Aps Materials Inc., Aremco Products Inc., Bodycote PLC., Aw Chesterton company, Dupont de Nemours Inc., Integrated Global Services Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company, Linde plc, Saint Gobain S.A., Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., Oerlikon Metco, Zircotec Ltd., Swain Tech Coatings Inc., and Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285838/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker

The global high performance ceramic coatings market grew from $8.79 billion in 2022 to $9.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The high performance ceramic coatings market is expected to grow to $13.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The high-performance ceramic coatings market consists of sales of sputter coating and dry-film coatings.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The high-performance ceramic coatings market consists of sales of high-performance ceramic coatings by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are designed to protect products from corrosion caused by high temperatures or harsh environmental conditions. High-performance ceramic coatings (HPCC) are ceramic substrates covered with thin ceramic layers which outperform typical ceramics in terms of resistance to high temperatures, wear, and corrosion.

North America was the largest region in the high-performance ceramic coatings market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

The regions covered in the high-performance ceramic coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of products in high-performance ceramic coatings are oxide coatings, carbide coatings, and nitride coatings.The oxide coatings refer to a thin oxide layer or coating of an oxide, such as iron-chromium and more, applied using flame spray or plasma electric arc coating processes.

The different technologies include thermal spray, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and others and are used by several sectors such as automotive, aviation, chemical equipment, healthcare, and others.

The growing demand for electric vehicles will drive the growth of the high-performance ceramic coatings market going forward.Electric vehicles are those that are powered entirely or partially by electricity.

Electric vehicles have low running costs due to fewer moving parts, and they are also very environmentally friendly because they require little or no fossil fuels (petrol or diesel).High-performance ceramic coatings are essential in keeping the substrates of electric vehicles and their components free of rust and other damage.

It also has a big impact on the aesthetics of electric vehicles.For instance, according to International Energy Agency, the global electric car stock reached 10 million units in 2020, a 43% growth over 2019.

In addition, China had the largest fleet, with 4.5 million electric vehicles, but Europe had the largest annual rise, reaching 3.2 million in 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the high-performance ceramic coatings market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the high-performance ceramic coatings market.Major companies operating in the high-performance ceramic coatings sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.

For instance, in October 2022, Apex Auto Care, a US-based automotive care and paint protection, introduced a New Self-Healing Ceramic Coating Service to the Automotive Sector.Heal Light and Self Heal Plus are two different types of the self-healing ceramic coating technology.

Once heated at a temperature above 60 °C, both types instantly repair any minor dings and swirls. Both Self Heal Plus and Heal Light can treat identical scratches over a period of days, even when kept at room temperature.

In October 2020, SDC Technologies Inc., a US-based chemicals company acquired COTEC Gmbh for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aimed to broaden SDC Technologies' range of liquid hard coatings and provide coating materials for a complete eyewear lens coating stack. COTEC Gmbh is a Germany-based company that manufactures ceramic coatings.

The countries covered in the high-performance ceramic coatings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The high-performance ceramic coatings market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides high-performance ceramic coatings market statistics, including high-performance ceramic coatings industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a high-performance ceramic coatings market share, detailed high-performance ceramic coatings market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the high-performance ceramic coatings industry. This high-performance ceramic coatings market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285838/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker