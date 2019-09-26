High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market to Reach a Market Size of $11.2 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research
NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, published by KBV research, The Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Ceramic coatings can provide high-performance metal and alloy oxide layers to fix corrosion, wear, and temperature, storage, and friction issues. Some ceramic coatings are available as thermal spray coating, plasma spray layer, sputter layer, dry film lubricants, and other wet chemicals, and electrochemical coatings.
The Oxide Coatings market dominated the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Product Type in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. The Nitride Coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2019 - 2025). Ceramic coatings are rapidly becoming a feasible solution to organic and polymer-based coatings for surface protection purposes. Although organic coatings are usually less costly than ceramic coatings and involve less ability to be applied, they have constraints that make them unfit for use in particular environments.
The Thermal Spray market dominated the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Technology in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period, owing to providing electrical insulation, lubricity, sacrificial wear, high or low friction, chemical resistance and extending the life of new components. The Physical Vapor Deposition market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2019 - 2025).
The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. Rapid development in the automotive industry across emerging countries like India and China is the main factor driving growth in the industry for high-performance ceramic coatings. Moreover, there is a substantial expansion in the commercial aviation and aerospace & defense sectors, which is anticipated to fuel business development. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during (2019 - 2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Saint-Gobain Group, Aremco Products, Inc., Keronite Group Limited, APS Materials, Inc., Bodycote PLC, A&A Coatings, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Swain Tech Coatings, Inc., Zircotec Ltd., and PPG Industries, Inc.
Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Segmentation
By Product
- Oxide Coatings
- Nitride Coatings and
- Carbide Coatings
By Technology
- Thermal Spray
- Physical Vapor Deposition
- Chemical Vapor Deposition and
- Other Technologies
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Saint-Gobain Group
- Aremco Products, Inc.
- Keronite Group Limited
- APS Materials, Inc.
- Bodycote PLC
- A&A Coatings
- Kurt J. Lesker Company
- Swain Tech Coatings, Inc.
- Zircotec Ltd.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
