High Performance Computing as a Service Market Worth $10.0 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "High Performance Computing as a Service Market by Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), Deployment Type (Colocation, Hosted Private Cloud, Public Cloud), Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the High Performance Computing as a Service Market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2023 from USD 5.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by faster deployment of new products and services, access to better technologies, and reduced capital costs.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse in-depth TOC on "High Performance Computing as a Service Market"

21 - Tables

31 - Figures

96 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=215009295

The BFSI segment has the largest share of the market and is growing at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

Financial institutions are adopting hosted private cloud and colocation services for security concerns. High-frequency trading, capital market analysis and risk modelling are some of the BFSI applications that deploy HPC as a service. BFSI is the largest adopter of HPC as a service and expected to grow at a high pace in 2018 to 2023.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=215009295

North America is dominating the High-Performance Computing as a Service Market during the forecast period

It is the biggest market and is expected to grow at the highest volume from 2018 to 2023.

North America has the largest market share in the HPCaaS Market and this has been possible through innovations obtained from R&D and technology. The main growth of the HPCaaS Market in this region is due to the increasing demand for business flexibility and agility. US accounts for maximum share in the American cloud HPCaaS Market. The US government has recognized the importance of problems faced in the areas of computational science and simulation which requires large-scale computational facilities. Thus, the government is investing significant amount of resources into the development of HPC and networking.

The major countries taken for analysis are the US and Canada. Some of the leading companies in North America offering HPCaaS are Penguin Computing, Adaptive Computing, and Sabalcore Computing and AWS. The main growth of the High-Performance Computing as a Service Market in this region is due to the increasing demand for big data analytics and increase in the complexities of applications that require parallel processing further enhancing business flexibility and agility.

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Cloud Computing Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/high-performance-computing-as-a-service-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets