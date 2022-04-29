High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Increasing Utilization of Big Data Analytics | Technavio

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our high-performance computing (HPC) market report covers the following areas:

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The high-performance computing (HPC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches to compete in the market. Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANSYS Inc., Arm Ltd., Atos SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., MEGWARE Computer Vertrieb und Service GmbH, NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Suse Group, and VSC are some of the major market participants.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing utilization of big data analytics is one of the key drivers supporting high-performance computing (HPC) market growth. The demand for supercomputers has increased widely due to the increasing application of big data analytics. Today, extracting insights from big data is on the rise. This is creating the need for better computing infrastructure. With their ample storage and high processing capabilities, supercomputers are ideal for processing large volumes of data available in the market. This can be witnessed in the financial services industry, where companies such as PayPal have resorted to buying cluster supercomputers over the last two to three years. Moreover, the advent of newer advanced analytics methods and tools is expected to gain ground among enterprises to maximize the intelligence received from big data analytics. Thus, these factors will drive the high-performance computing (HPC) market growth during the forecast period.

However, high investments and associated costs are the factors hindering the high-performance computing (HPC) market growth. For instance, an IBM Watson supercomputer costs about $3 million. Fujitsu's K Computer for the Riken Advanced Institute of Computational Science in Kobe, Japan, costs over $1.2 billion to build and requires $10 million per year for operational costs. Also, HPC systems such as supercomputers use around 6-7 megawatts of power on average, and peak values can reach over 9.50 megawatts. While converting the power consumed by these machines into an energy cost, the figure lies between $6-$7 million. Since HPC systems face frequent upgrades to increase processing power, the energy requirements for these upgraded systems will increase as well. These increasing costs will hinder the HPC market growth during the forecast period.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Component

Server



Storage



Application



Services



Middleware

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

The high-performance computing (HPC) market share growth by the server segment will be significant for revenue generation. The HPC server segment is expected to grow due to the substantial growth of the global supercomputer market. Moreover, research and academic institutions across the globe are increasingly using supercomputers to undertake predictive modeling and undertake extensive research on varied subjects. R and D centers of companies also use these systems to improve product offerings in terms of reliability and robustness. These applications of supercomputers will drive the server segment growth during the forecast period.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance computing (HPC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-performance computing (HPC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-performance computing (HPC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance computing (HPC) market vendors

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.1 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANSYS Inc., Arm Ltd., Atos SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., MEGWARE Computer Vertrieb und Service GmbH, NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Suse Group, and VSC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Server - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Server - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Middleware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Middleware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Atos SE

Exhibit 120: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 121: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 123: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Atos SE - Segment focus

11.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 125: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 134: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 148: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 157: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

