High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Increasing Utilization of Big Data Analytics | Technavio

Apr 29, 2022, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-performance computing (HPC) market size is set to grow by USD 27.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.31% according to the latest market report by Technavio. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the high-performance computing (HPC) market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. An increase in the number of data centers in the region and improving infrastructure will facilitate the high-performance computing (HPC) market growth in APAC over the forecast period
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a sample report.
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our high-performance computing (HPC) market report covers the following areas:
- High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market size
- High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market trends
- High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market industry analysis
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The high-performance computing (HPC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches to compete in the market. Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANSYS Inc., Arm Ltd., Atos SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., MEGWARE Computer Vertrieb und Service GmbH, NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Suse Group, and VSC are some of the major market participants.
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The increasing utilization of big data analytics is one of the key drivers supporting high-performance computing (HPC) market growth. The demand for supercomputers has increased widely due to the increasing application of big data analytics. Today, extracting insights from big data is on the rise. This is creating the need for better computing infrastructure. With their ample storage and high processing capabilities, supercomputers are ideal for processing large volumes of data available in the market. This can be witnessed in the financial services industry, where companies such as PayPal have resorted to buying cluster supercomputers over the last two to three years. Moreover, the advent of newer advanced analytics methods and tools is expected to gain ground among enterprises to maximize the intelligence received from big data analytics. Thus, these factors will drive the high-performance computing (HPC) market growth during the forecast period.
However, high investments and associated costs are the factors hindering the high-performance computing (HPC) market growth. For instance, an IBM Watson supercomputer costs about $3 million. Fujitsu's K Computer for the Riken Advanced Institute of Computational Science in Kobe, Japan, costs over $1.2 billion to build and requires $10 million per year for operational costs. Also, HPC systems such as supercomputers use around 6-7 megawatts of power on average, and peak values can reach over 9.50 megawatts. While converting the power consumed by these machines into an energy cost, the figure lies between $6-$7 million. Since HPC systems face frequent upgrades to increase processing power, the energy requirements for these upgraded systems will increase as well. These increasing costs will hinder the HPC market growth during the forecast period.
To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Component
- Server
- Storage
- Application
- Services
- Middleware
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment
The high-performance computing (HPC) market share growth by the server segment will be significant for revenue generation. The HPC server segment is expected to grow due to the substantial growth of the global supercomputer market. Moreover, research and academic institutions across the globe are increasingly using supercomputers to undertake predictive modeling and undertake extensive research on varied subjects. R and D centers of companies also use these systems to improve product offerings in terms of reliability and robustness. These applications of supercomputers will drive the server segment growth during the forecast period.
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance computing (HPC) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-performance computing (HPC) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-performance computing (HPC) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance computing (HPC) market vendors
Related Reports:
- The metaverse market share is expected to increase by USD 677.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 33.26%. Download a sample now!
- The computer integrated manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 8.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93%. Download a sample now!
|
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 27.15 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.1
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANSYS Inc., Arm Ltd., Atos SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., MEGWARE Computer Vertrieb und Service GmbH, NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Suse Group, and VSC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Component
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 5.3 Server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Server - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Server - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Middleware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Middleware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Atos SE
- Exhibit 120: Atos SE - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Atos SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Atos SE - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Atos SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Atos SE - Segment focus
- 11.5 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 134: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 148: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 NEC Corp.
- Exhibit 157: NEC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: NEC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: NEC Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: NEC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: NEC Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Research methodology
- Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 167: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article