High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027, The growing use of the cloud drives the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-performance computing (HPC) market is set to grow by USD 16,629.45 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing use of the cloud is the primary trend shaping the HPC market. The growing accessibility and affordability of cloud computing services from major players like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, are key factors driving this trend. Furthermore, these players offer a range of high-performance computing (HPC) services, including powerful virtual machines and storage solutions. Cloud-based HPC also offers enhanced flexibility, agility, and improved collaboration and data-sharing capabilities. In addition, the increasing demand for compute-intensive tasks in industries like research, engineering, and finance is another significant factor contributing to the expansion of cloud-based HPC. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2023-2027

The high-performance computing (HPC) market covers the following areas:

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The market is driven by the increasing utilization of big data analytics. Increasing utilization of big data analytics is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The rise of big data analytics has resulted in a significant increase in the number of clustered supercomputers. The increased usage of big data analytics across numerous industries has accelerated supercomputer adoption. Dealing with large volumes of data necessitates computing systems that can efficiently handle data-intensive tasks. Companies are now looking to go beyond data management and concentrate on extracting value from data, which enables quicker and more knowledgeable decision-making. Furthermore, numerous firms are likely to adopt this strategy to improve their decision-making abilities and acquire a competitive advantage in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period

Significant Challenges

The short lifecycle of supercomputers is a major challenge impeding the growth of the HPC market. This is because supercomputers use the latest technologies to attain high processing speeds and computing capability. Furthermore, supercomputers typically have a three-year lifespan before needing to be upgraded. The high costs of supercomputers are caused by factors such as heat generation, power consumption, and component depreciation.

Moreover, a company can easily purchase a new system with the most recent hardware and other upgraded components. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This high-performance computing market is segmented by component (server, storage, application, services, and middleware), deployment (on-premises and cloud)

The market share growth by the server segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant growth of the supercomputer market is the primary factor for the growth of the segment. Another factor driving the growth is the growing interest in divisional servers, increasing demand due to cluster computing. Furthermore, clustered systems and large-scale clusters are commonly used in departmental systems due to their benefits, which include reduced initial costs, faster processing rates, and a variety of other advantages. This enables the adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) by many departments within an organization, resulting in lower overall costs.

Geographical Overview

The market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

APAC is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional high-performance computing market is largely propelled by technologically focused countries like China , Japan , and South Korea . The Chinese government has actively supported supercomputing initiatives to drive advancements across multiple fields, including life science research and manufacturing designs for domestic companies. For example, India currently possesses 15 supercomputing systems that are utilized for a range of applications, such as weather forecasting and earthquake analysis. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atos SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

DataDirect Networks Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Landsea Group Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

NetApp Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Vendor Offering

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers HPC solutions with AMD EPYC processors, AMD 3D VCache technology, and AMD Instinct MI200 series accelerators.

The company offers HPC solutions with AMD EPYC processors, AMD 3D VCache technology, and AMD Instinct MI200 series accelerators. Atos SE - The company offers HPC solutions such as BullSequana XH3000, Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, ThinkAI, and JARVICE XE HPC Enterprise Software.

The company offers HPC solutions such as BullSequana XH3000, Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, ThinkAI, and JARVICE XE HPC Enterprise Software. Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers cloud-based High-Performance Computing solutions called the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The data center market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 329.82 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (IT infrastructure, power management, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions), end-user (BFSI, energy, IT, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The data center power market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,569.77 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (generators, transformers, ups, transfer switches and switchgear, and others), end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, energy, healthcare, and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing investments in data centers are a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,629.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DataDirect Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Landsea Group Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global High Performance Computing (HPC) market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Server - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Server - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Middleware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Middleware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Middleware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Middleware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middleware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Component (USD million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Exhibit 123: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Atos SE

Exhibit 133: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 134: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 136: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Atos SE - Segment focus

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 143: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 144: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 146: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 147: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 156: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 161: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 166: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Landsea Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Landsea Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Landsea Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Landsea Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 178: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 181: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 183: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 184: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 186: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 188: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 189: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 190: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 191: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio