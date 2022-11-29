High-performance Computing (HPC) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Computation Type, Industry, Deployment, Server Price Band, Verticals & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Nov 29, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-performance Computing (HPC) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Computation Type (Parallel Computing, Distributed computing and Exascale Computing), Industry, Deployment, Server Price Band, Verticals & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high-performance computing (HPC) market is expected to grow from USD 36.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 49.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Large enterprises segment is expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period
Organizations with an employee base of more than 1,000 people are considered large enterprises. As the adoption of new digital technologies increases, many large enterprises have replaced their traditional data center infrastructure technologies and other management processes with HPC systems and solutions. Large enterprises are usually characterized by high-server densities and high computational power requirements.
These organizations require highly reliable infrastructure. HPC solutions can facilitate data center providers with fast processing abilities and deliver quick results, increasing their profitability. Moreover, HPC solutions aid large enterprises in processing numerous applications simultaneously within a short time, enabling a significant reduction in downtime.
On-Premises deployment of HPC to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The on-premises deployment consists of various dedicated computing nodes that are attached to their parent nodes and further connected to workstations. This deployment type supports specialized hardware, such as InfiniBand and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU).
However, the emergence of HPC in the cloud has affected the growth of the on-premises deployment type segment. Yet, organizations are deploying HPC solutions using the on-premises deployment type because of the security and confidentiality factors. Many vendors are making continued investments in the on-premises deployment type, as well as developing new cloud business models for HPC. Major vendors offering on-premise HPC solutions include HPE, IBM, and Dell.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in High-Performance Computing Market
4.2 High-Performance Computing Market, by Component
4.3 High-Performance Computing Market, by Component and Region
4.4 High-Performance Computing Market, by Country
5. Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Efficient Computing, High Scalability, and Reliable Storage
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for High-Speed Data Processing with Accuracy
5.2.1.3 Increased Use of High-Performance Computing and Deep Learning Frameworks in Development of COVID-19 Vaccines
5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems in Genomics Research
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Cyber Security Concerns
5.2.2.2 High Deployment Costs Associated with Commercial High-Performance Computing (HPC) Clusters
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Adoption of Hybrid High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems
5.2.3.2 Introduction of Exascale Computing
5.2.3.3 Rising Investments in Data Centers Supporting HPC Capability
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Less Technical Expertise Related to High-Performance Computing (HPC)
5.2.4.2 Limited Budgets of Smes
5.2.4.3 Challenges in Cooling HPC Systems
5.2.4.4 Requirement of Advanced Frameworks to Improve Fault Tolerance and Ensure Resiliency
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.7 Case Studies
5.7.1 Case Study 1: Education
5.7.2 Case Study 2: Energy and Utilities
5.7.3 Case Study 3: Education
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.11 Key Conferences and Events Between 2022 and 2023
5.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.13 Regulations and Standards
5.14 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6. High-Performance Computing Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Drivers: High-Performance Computing Market for Component
6.1.2 COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Server
6.2.1.1 Supercomputer and Divisional Systems
6.2.1.2 Departmental and Workgroup Systems
6.2.2 Storage
6.2.3 Networking Devices
6.2.4 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Design and Consulting
6.3.2 Integration and Deployment
7. High-Performance Computing Market, by Computation Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Parallel Computing
7.2.1 Parallel Computing Helps in Solving Complex Mathematical Problems
7.2.2 Case Study: Aws and AstraZeneca
7.2.3 Bit-Level Parallelism
7.2.4 Instruction-Level Parallelism
7.2.5 Task Parallelism
7.3 Distributed Computing
7.3.1 Distributed Computing Helps in Leveraging HPC Resources Using Low-Value Commodity Hardware
7.3.2 Use Case: Dell and Walt Disney Animation Studio
7.3.3 Grid Computing
7.3.4 Cluster Computing
7.3.5 Cloud Computing
7.3.5.1 Use Case: Fraud Detection in Bfsi Sector
7.4 Exascale Computing
7.4.1 Exascale Computing Helps in Making New Scientific Discoveries by Processing Large Amounts of Data in Short Time
7.4.2 Use Case: Vaccine Development
8. High-Performance Computing Market, by Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Drivers: High-Performance Computing Market for Deployment Type
8.1.2 COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9. High-Performance Computing Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Drivers: High-Performance Computing Market for Organization Size
9.1.2 COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10. High-Performance Computing Market, by Server Price Band
10.1 Introduction
10.2 USD 250,000-500,000 and Above
10.2.1 USD 250,000-500,000 and Above Server Price Band Comprises Systems That Help in Solving Highly Complex Mathematical Problems
10.3 USD 250,000-100,000 and Below
10.3.1 USD 250,000-100,000 and Below Server Price Band Comprise Systems That Can Solve Moderately Complex Mathematical Problems
11. High-Performance Computing Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Drivers: High-Performance Computing Market for Vertical
11.1.2 COVID-19 Impact
11.2 Government & Defense
11.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
11.4 Education & Research
11.4.1 Recent Developments
11.5 Manufacturing
11.6 Media & Entertainment
11.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
11.8 Energy & Utilities
11.9 Earth Sciences
11.10 Others
12. High-Performance Computing Market, by Region
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
13.2 Overview
13.3 Top 5 Company Analysis
13.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Pervasive
13.5.3 Emerging Leader
13.5.4 Participant
13.6 Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
13.6.1 Progressive Company
13.6.2 Responsive Company
13.6.3 Dynamic Company
13.6.4 Starting Block
13.7 Competitive Scenario
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Advanced Micro Devices
14.1.2 Intel
14.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)
14.1.4 IBM
14.1.5 Dell
14.1.6 Lenovo
14.1.7 Fujitsu
14.1.8 Atos
14.1.9 Cisco
14.1.10 Nvidia
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Nec Corporation
14.2.2 Amazon Web Services
14.2.3 Oracle
14.2.4 Microsoft
14.2.5 Inspur
14.2.6 Netapp
14.2.7 Iron Global
14.2.8 Aspen System
14.2.9 Advanced Clustering Technologies
14.2.10 Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd. (Sugon)
14.2.11 Dassault Systems
14.2.12 Arm Limited
14.2.13 Montage Technology
14.2.14 Adaptive Computing
14.2.15 Advanced HPC
14.2.16 Datadirect Networks
14.2.17 Equus Computers
14.2.18 Excelero
14.2.19 Giga-Byte
14.2.20 Penguin Computing
15. Appendix
