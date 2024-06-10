High Performance Computing Market Size to Grow USD 70180 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Performance Computing Market is Segmented by Type (Software and Service, Hardware), by Application (Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Earth Sciences, Education & Research, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Gaming, Manufacturing).

The Global High Performance Computing Market was valued at USD 31970 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 70180 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors driving the growth of High-Performance Computing Market

The demand for more sophisticated computing capacity to manage big data analytics, complicated scientific research, and large-scale simulations in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and finance is fueling the expansion of the high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Demand is also greatly increased by the growth of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), as these technologies need powerful processing power to train models and analyze large amounts of data. Further propelling market expansion are developments in cloud computing and the increasing use of HPC-as-a-service models, which make high-performance computing more affordable and accessible for a wider variety of companies and academic institutions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET

Hardware developments are a major driver of the growth of the high-performance computing (HPC) industry in the government & defense and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors. High-end processors, specialized GPUs, and secure, high-capacity storage solutions are required in government and defense to provide reliable and secure HPC systems that can handle sophisticated simulations, real-time data processing, and enhanced cybersecurity measures. Similar to this, the BFSI industry adopts cutting-edge hardware due to the need for quick data processing and analysis for applications like real-time fraud detection, risk management, and high-frequency trading. For these tasks, high-performance CPUs, quick memory, and low-latency storage options are essential.

The market for high-performance computing, or HPC, is mostly driven by the government and defense industries. In order to preserve national security and enhance defense technology, strong simulation, analytical, and modeling capabilities are essential. Sophisticated simulations of a wide range of situations, such as combat zones, military operations weather forecasts, and testing of new defense technology, are made possible by HPC computers. Intelligence agencies need to be able to quickly handle and evaluate large volumes of data in order to identify and neutralize threats. Moreover, strong cybersecurity measures are needed due to the increasing complexity of cyber threats, and HPC systems are crucial for this. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are used with high-performance computing (HPC) in defense applications to improve predictive analytics and enable proactive threat identification and response.

High-performance computing is essential to the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry's data-intensive processes. Real-time data processing and analysis is made possible by HPC systems, which is essential for fraud detection, risk management, and high-frequency trading. Every day, the financial markets produce vast volumes of data, and the capacity to interpret this data quickly offers organizations a competitive edge. High-performance computing (HPC) systems enable intricate financial modeling and simulations, assisting in the evaluation of investment risks and returns. Furthermore, comprehensive data analysis and reporting are necessary for regulatory compliance, and HPC can effectively handle these tasks. The incorporation of blockchain technology and the growth of fintech both need significant processing power. The BFSI industry is becoming more and more dependent on HPC systems as AI and big data analytics are incorporated into it.

High-performance computing is essential for increasing scientific knowledge and innovation in the fields of education and research. HPC systems are used by universities and research centers for many different purposes, such as physics simulations, genetic research, and climate modeling. By enabling academics to manage intricate calculations and examine substantial information, these technologies quicken the rate of innovation and discovery. In multidisciplinary research, where several scientific domains must converge, high performance computing (HPC) is essential. The simulations and data analysis that HPC systems provide are often essential to the creation of novel materials, medications, and technologies. Furthermore, academic institutions are incorporating high-performance computing (HPC) into their courses to provide students practical experience and prepare them for careers in business and research.

High-performance computing is being adopted by the healthcare and life sciences industry more and more to improve clinical procedures and research. Large-scale data processing is needed in fields like bioinformatics, genomics, and personalized medicine, and these fields depend heavily on HPC computers. For example, in genomics, large computer power is required for the sequencing of the human genome and the processing of genetic data. The creation of targeted medicines and the discovery of genetic markers are made easier by HPC's ability to handle complicated biological data. By providing real-time image processing and analysis, high-performance computing (HPC) facilitates improved imaging techniques in clinical settings, including MRI and CT scans. Moreover, HPC helps in medication research and discovery by simulating molecular interactions and modeling medicinal molecules.

HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The top four manufacturers of high performance computing globally are Lenovo, Dell, HPE, and AWS, together holding 40% of the industry.

With a market share of over 48%, North America leads the worldwide high performance computing industry. Europe and China come in second and third, respectively, with a combined market share of over 37%.

Its applications are many and include banking, financial services, insurance, education & research, government & defense, and education.

Regarding product kinds, they are separated into Software and Services and Hardware, accounting for 58.31% and 41.69% of the total, respectively.

Key Companies:

● Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

● IBM

● DAWN

● Inspur

● Microsoft

● Atos

● Huawei

● Ali Cloud

● DataDirect Networks

● NetApp

● Fujitsu Limited

● Penguin

● GOOGLE INC

● NEC

● Amazon AWS

● Dell Inc

● Lenovo

