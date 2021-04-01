High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025|Featuring Key Players Including Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., and Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd.|Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

High-performance electric motorcycle market: Declining prices of Li-ion batteries.

High-performance electric motorcycles are increasingly being equipped with Li-ion batteries. Any fluctuations in the cost of Li-ion batteries have an impact on the overall cost of high-performance electric motorcycles. With an increase in the production scale and improvements in manufacturing efficiency, the cost of Li-ion batteries is declining. This decline in the cost of Li-ion batteries is leading to a reduction in the overall production cost of high-performance electric motorcycles, which will have a positive impact on their adoption. This will further drive the sales of high-performance electric motorcycles during the forecast period.

"Surging technological advances in high-performance electric motorcycles and growing government support for the adoption of electric vehicles will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bell Custom Cycles

Bell Custom Cycles offers V2 ROCKET, which is a full sportbike designed and packaged with a whopping 20kWh battery pack and motors capable of sub-200 HP.

Curtiss Motorcycle Co.

Curtiss Motorcycle Co. offers the ONE, which is a technically advanced bike with features such as slimming effect, triple load path, power pack, centered power axis, etc.

Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd.

Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd. offers URBAN S, which is an Italian-styled naked sportbike with an upgraded power controller. It has precision braking and clutchless design with incredible 400cc torque that allows this vehicle to move around with agility.

