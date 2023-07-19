High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market to grow by 9.65% CAGR from 2022 to 2027| ARC Vehicle Ltd, Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-performance electric motorcycle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,334.34 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - ARC Vehicle Ltd, Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc., Emflux Motors, Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd, Harley Davidson Inc., Ideanomics Inc., Johammer e mobility GmbH, Lightning Motors Corp, PIERER Mobility AG, Sarolea Manx Ltd., Savic Motorcycles Pty Ltd., Songuo Motors Co. Ltd., SUNRA, TACITA SRL, VERGE Motorcycles OU, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Z Electric Vehicle Corp., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ARC Vehicle Ltd, Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc., Emflux Motors, Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd, Harley Davidson Inc., Ideanomics Inc., Johammer e mobility GmbH, Lightning Motors Corp, PIERER Mobility AG, Sarolea Manx Ltd., Savic Motorcycles Pty Ltd., Songuo Motors Co. Ltd., SUNRA, TACITA SRL, VERGE Motorcycles OU, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Z Electric Vehicle Corp., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd, among others

: 15+, Including ARC Vehicle Ltd, Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc., Emflux Motors, Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd, Harley Davidson Inc., Ideanomics Inc., Johammer e mobility GmbH, Lightning Motors Corp, PIERER Mobility AG, Sarolea Manx Ltd., Savic Motorcycles Pty Ltd., Songuo Motors Co. Ltd., SUNRA, TACITA SRL, VERGE Motorcycles OU, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Z Electric Vehicle Corp., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: by battery type (lithium-ion and sealed lead acid), type (street and off-road), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the high-performance electric motorcycle market, request a sample report

Key Driver- The declining prices of Li-ion batteries are a key factor driving the market growth. The total cost of an electric motorcycle is significantly dependent on the batteries. These lithium-ion batteries are present in high-performance electric motorcycles. Hence, any fluctuations in the cost of Li-ion batteries have a significant impact on high-performance electric motorcycles. Furthermore, the price of the batteries has reduced in recent years, which has led to lower production costs for high-performance electric bikes. There has been an increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally. The decline in the cost of Li-ion batteries is the fall in the prices of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, among others which is another factor that is contributing to the increased sales of high-performance electric bikes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The emerging trend of all-electric motorcycle racing is the major trend in the market. The need for sustainable mobility solutions, such as electric vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles, is growing due to the rising demand for vehicles. There has been a changing preference for long-distance traveling (touring) and racing among consumers. In addition, there has been a rise in several motorcycle racing events globally. The major motorcycle racing events are Motorcycle Grand Prix (Moto GP), Superbike Racing, Super Sport Racing, and Moto Cross. For instance, Moto GP launched a motorcycle race called the MotoE series. The event was highly dependent on the rider's skills rather than on technology as compared to the other racing events. Hence, these increasing racing events are expected to drive high-performance electric motorcycle market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge- The presence of limited charging infrastructure is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This lack of charging infrastructure affects the sales of electric motorcycles as these are frequently made for long distances and thrill-seeking riders. The riders are becoming hesitant to purchase a powerful e-bike due to fear of range as they are not getting access to charging stations. Most of the fast-charging outlets were located only in urban areas which also pose a challenge to the market. In addition, it is essential to expand the global charging infrastructure to overcome this issue and promote the development of the high-performance electric motorbike market. Hence, this limited charging infrastructure is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The high-performance electric motorcycle market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the high-performance electric motorcycle market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance electric motorcycle market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8.48 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (manned military HEV and EV and unmanned military HEV and EV), type (AC charging and DC charging), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The push toward the adoption of green (eco-friendly) vehicles is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The micro electric vehicle (EV) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,542.22 thousand units. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (golf and micro cars and quadricycle), application (commercial, personal, and public utilities), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Technological advances in lithium-ion battery manufacturing and minimal maintenance costs leading to improved reliability is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,334.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ARC Vehicle Ltd, Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc., Emflux Motors, Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd, Harley Davidson Inc., Ideanomics Inc., Johammer e mobility GmbH, Lightning Motors Corp, PIERER Mobility AG, Sarolea Manx Ltd., Savic Motorcycles Pty Ltd., Songuo Motors Co. Ltd., SUNRA, TACITA SRL, VERGE Motorcycles OU, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Z Electric Vehicle Corp., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Battery Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global high-performance electric motorcycle market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global high-performance electric motorcycle market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Battery Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Battery Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Battery Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Battery Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Battery Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Battery Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Battery Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Battery Type

6.3 Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Lithium-ion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lithium-ion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sealed lead acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sealed lead acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sealed lead acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sealed lead acid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sealed lead acid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Battery Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Battery Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Battery Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Street - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Street - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Off-road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Off-road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Off-road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Off-road - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Off-road - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ARC Vehicle Ltd

Exhibit 111: ARC Vehicle Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 112: ARC Vehicle Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ARC Vehicle Ltd - Key offerings

12.4 Bell Custom Cycles

Exhibit 114: Bell Custom Cycles - Overview



Exhibit 115: Bell Custom Cycles - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Bell Custom Cycles - Key offerings

12.5 Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc.

Exhibit 117: Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Curtiss Motorcycle Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Emflux Motors

Exhibit 120: Emflux Motors - Overview



Exhibit 121: Emflux Motors - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Emflux Motors - Key offerings

12.7 Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd

Exhibit 123: Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 124: Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd - Key offerings

12.8 Harley Davidson Inc.

Exhibit 126: Harley Davidson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Harley Davidson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Harley Davidson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Harley Davidson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Harley Davidson Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Ideanomics Inc.

Exhibit 131: Ideanomics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ideanomics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Ideanomics Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Johammer e mobility GmbH

Exhibit 134: Johammer e mobility GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: Johammer e mobility GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Johammer e mobility GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Lightning Motors Corp

Exhibit 137: Lightning Motors Corp - Overview



Exhibit 138: Lightning Motors Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Lightning Motors Corp - Key offerings

12.12 PIERER Mobility AG

Exhibit 140: PIERER Mobility AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: PIERER Mobility AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: PIERER Mobility AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: PIERER Mobility AG - Segment focus

12.13 Sarolea Manx Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Sarolea Manx Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Sarolea Manx Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Sarolea Manx Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Savic Motorcycles Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Savic Motorcycles Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Savic Motorcycles Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Savic Motorcycles Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Songuo Motors Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Songuo Motors Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Songuo Motors Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Songuo Motors Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SUNRA

Exhibit 153: SUNRA - Overview



Exhibit 154: SUNRA - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SUNRA - Key offerings

12.17 TACITA SRL

Exhibit 156: TACITA SRL - Overview



Exhibit 157: TACITA SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: TACITA SRL - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio