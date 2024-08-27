High Performance Expo Reveals Blue-Ribbon Advisory Council

Industry Experts and Leaders to help Shape Show and Experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The High Performance Expo (HPX) announced today the creation of a blue-ribbon advisory council to help build and develop the annual business and enthusiast show. The Council is comprised of a wide-variety of auto racing and automotive-related aftermarket industry leaders and industry experts who will provide long-term consultation and advice, share opinions and perspectives, study issues and develop recommendations to help build the long-term growth of the annual show.

Charter members of the HPX Advisory Council include:

Jeff Andrews – president and general manager, Hendrick Motorsports

– president and general manager, Doug Evans , president and CEO, High Performance Advisors

, president and CEO, High Performance Advisors Greg Fornelli – founder and president, Stock Car Steel and Aluminum

– founder and president, Stock Car Steel and Aluminum Chris Harris – founder, African American Automotive Association (AAAA)

– founder, African American Automotive Association (AAAA) Winston Kelley – executive director, NASCAR Hall of Fame

– executive director, NASCAR Hall of Fame Patrick Rogers – vice president of marketing services, NASCAR

– vice president of marketing services, NASCAR Les Rudd – president, Bob Cook Sales

– president, Eric Schwab – chief commercial officer, Motor Trend Group

– chief commercial officer, Motor Trend Group Greg Walter – president and general manager, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Dr. Jamie Meyer, HPX director of Industry Relations, will help organize and set the agenda for the council along with David Miller, executive director of the North Carolina Motorsport Association.

"HPX is a new show that will lift the entire industry and developing it in the Charlotte market affords distinctive and natural opportunities on the East Coast and beyond," said Doug Evans, president and CEO of High Performance Advisors. "The team is assembling many talented people and companies who are coming together with a common vision - to create a modern trade show for business professionals and enthusiasts. It's a privilege to be working in this capacity with HPX."

The Council's automotive aftermarket, motorsports, industry experts and leaders will serve on a volunteer basis.

"The HPX Advisory Council's value comes from their ability to use their expertise to help shape the experience for everyone," said Dana Teague, HPX general manager. "Their recommendations and input will help our leadership bring tremendous excitement to our activities and is another proof point differentiating HPX from other shows. We are working hard to create value for attendees and build a must-attend event."

The inaugural High Performance Expo (HPX), the exclusive business and enthusiast show hosted by the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA), will be held from June 3-5, 2025, at the Charlotte Convention Center (CCC), followed by area-wide enthusiast activities. The event will bring together all segments of the automotive aftermarket community for the first time in the heart of the auto racing industry.

About the High Performance Expo

HPX's mission is to advance the automotive industry, racing, and the high-performance lifestyle. The High Performance Expo is dedicated to advancing the business of the automotive aftermarket. HPX will be a modern customer-focused expo for the car enthusiast and professional. The first HPX is scheduled for June 3-5, 2025, in Charlotte.

About the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA)

NCMA is the leading organization for motorsports in North Carolina. NCMA is committed to promoting, preserving and advancing this thrilling sport. Founded in 2002 to promote and serve the motorsports community in North Carolina, the association has members that range from race teams and tracks to attorneys and accountants. Its mission includes legislative representation at the state level to ensure that the industry's best interests are served. NCMA also offers opportunities for members to interact as well as attend seminars that benefit the self-employed as well as large corporations.

