High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market is expected to clock US$ ~6.9 billion by 2030 owing to the rising use of HPLC in the drug development process and new system launches, states Growth Plus Reports.

Growth Drivers

Companies in the market are focusing on launching advanced HPLC systems and components. For instance, in November 2020, PerkinElmer Inc. launched a new HPLC, UHPLC and next-generation software solution (LC 300TM platform and SimplicityChromTM software). Similarly, in March 2020, Scion Instruments launched new LC6000 series HPLC to their range of chromatography products. HPLC when coupled with mass spectrometry, is a very powerful technique for the characterization of biopharmaceuticals during drug development. The growing use of hyphenated techniques in the field of biopharmaceutical discovery is a prime driver of this market.

The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product Type, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Type Segmentation

Based on product type, the global HPLC market has been segmented into: -

Instruments

Consumables

Accessories

The instruments segment is further subdivided into HPLC systems, detectors, pumps, and fraction collectors. The consumables segment is categorized into columns, filters, and other consumables. The instruments segment holds the largest share of the HPLC market in 2021. The growing use of HPLC results in the drug approval process and the launch of technologically advanced products is fueling the growth of this segment. The high cost of instruments also contributes to the dominant position of this segment in the global market.

Excerpts from 'By Application'

HPLC market has been segmented into-

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries

Forensics

Food & Beverage Industries

Diagnostics

The rising concern over drugs and medical products' efficacy and safety and characterization of compounds in biological samples by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies has increased the application of HPLC in this segment. Thus, this segment holds a large share in the HPLC market. Furthermore, the food and beverage industry segment is projected to grow at a faster rate due to increased adoption of food analysis by food and beverage manufacturers and strict government regulations.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global HPLC market has been segmented into: -

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America held the largest share of the global HPLC market in 2021. Increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and growing clinical use of HPLC tests are some of the factors attributing to the growth of the HPLC market in this region. Moreover, presence of the prominent players and new product launches are also driving the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to experience the largest growth rate during the forecast period. The large sales of biosimilars and generic medications in Japan, as well as the expansion of the pharma and biotech industries in India and China, are few of the primary factors propelling the HPLC market in the Asian region, which has had strong growth rates.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global HPLC market include:-

Agilent Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Merck KGaA

Tosoh Bioscence LLC

Danaher Corporation

Among others

