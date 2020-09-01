High Performance Meets High Style In New Signature Kitchen Suite Dishwasher

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury appliance innovator Signature Kitchen Suite is expanding its portfolio of built-in appliances with an advanced new dishwasher that marries high performance and high style – with an expertly designed panel-ready design and the unique combination of PowerSteam® and QuadWash™ technologies.

The new dishwasher saves time by eliminating the need to pre-wash or rewash dishes by hand thanks to its PowerSteam feature's multiple steam cycles that help dissolve caked-on food and tackle heavy baking pans, while still being gentle enough for delicate stemware and china. With a second blast of real steam in the drying cycles, this feature can reduce water spots on dishware by up to 60 percent. 1 QuadWash technology features four wash arms instead of the traditional two; the multi-motion arms rotate back and forth while spinning to power-clean dishes from multiple angles throughout the entire cycle.

With sanitization being a priority for many Americans, this dishwasher is certified by the National Sanitization Foundation to reduce bacteria on dishes by 99.999 percent with a steam cycle that reaches a final rinse temperature greater than 150° F.2

High Design and Added Conveniences for Today's Luxury Kitchen

Homeowners and designers alike will appreciate the sophisticated built-in styling package as the dishwasher easily blends into a room's design. The paneled door is brilliantly engineered to safely slide away when opened, allowing users to mount the dishwasher at any height while being fully hidden behind the panel. Signature Kitchen Suite's intelligent LED interior lighting package makes the loading and unloading process easier, while a beam of light shines information on the floor to let users know the status of the cycle. With LoDecibel™ quiet operation (44 dBA), Signature Kitchen Suite dishwashers are exceptionally quiet, so homeowners can enjoy a powerful clean—without disrupting their day.

Maximum Flexibility for Easy Loading

Carefully designed to fit more into each wash, a newly enhanced EasyRack™ Plus system provides outstanding flexibility and convenience, adjusting to just about any load of dishes for easy loading and maximum flexibility. A height-adjustable third rack on top holds even more items to save users time and wash fewer loads. It provides more space and flexibility to fit virtually everything from flatware and long-handled utensils to hard-to-fit items like espresso cups.

Wi-Fi Enabled, Smart and Efficient

The dishwasher is Wi-Fi enabled and powered by ThinQ® technology. Users can monitor cycle status and start cycles remotely, get notifications when a cycle is completed, and download and use specialized cycles—all from a mobile device using the Signature Kitchen Suite™ app.

ENERGY STAR® certified dishwashers like this one are designed to use less water and energy. According to the EPA, compared with conventional dishwashers, an ENERGY STAR dishwasher costs about $35 per year, to run, and will save on average, 3,870 gallons of water over its lifetime. That's more than 90 bathtubs full of water.

"Our new PowerSteam dishwasher exemplifies how Signature Kitchen Suite brings leading-edge technologies and purposeful design to today's luxury kitchen," said Zach Elkin, general manager for Signature Kitchen Suite. "The combination of maximum cleaning performance, stellar drying and ultra-quiet operation – all in a panel-ready design – makes this the perfect complement to our cooking and refrigeration innovations."

For more information on the full suite of appliances, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

1The same feature used in LG steam dishwashers with 60 percent less water spots than comparable LG non-steam dishwashers on the delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models.

2 LG TrueSteam® dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

