High-performance Plastic Compounds Market worth $14.01 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "High-performance Plastic Compounds Market by Plastic Type (PEEK, PPS, PEI, PSU/PPSU/PESU, Fluoropolymer Compounds, PAI, Others), Additive Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Mineral Filled, Color Compouded, UV Stabilized, Flame Retardant, Others), End-use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace Medical, Industrial, Electrical & Electronics, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The high-performance plastic compounds market is projected to grow from USD 9.59 billion in 2025 to USD 14.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9%.

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High-performance Plastic Compounds Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 9.59 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 14.01 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.9%

High-performance Plastic Compounds Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for high-performance plastic compounds, with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The glass fiber segment holds the largest share of the additive types, with a 7.2% CAGR anticipated between 2025 and 2030.

Aerospace is the fastest-growing end-use industry for high-performance plastic compounds, with a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

PEEK is the fastest-growing plastic type segment in the high-performance plastic compounds market, growing at a CAGR of 11.3 % during the forecast period.

The high-performance plastic compounds market is driven by product innovation, capacity expansions, and strategic collaborations among global leaders, such as Syensqo (Belgium), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and BASF (Germany). These companies are focusing on capacity expansions and product launches to sustain their market positions.

Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Lon So Plastics (China), and Arkem Kimya San. Tic. A. S. (Turkey) are the emerging players in the high-performance plastic compounds market.

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The high-performance plastic compounds market is growing due to increasing demand for these materials across various industries, including automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, industrial equipment, and healthcare. High-performance plastic compounds are required for automotive applications to reduce weight and use high-performance materials while meeting stringent emission regulations. In addition, high-performance plastic compounds are witnessing increasing demand due to rapid industrialization and the development of new infrastructure in emerging economies. In the electrical & electronics industry, increasing production of electronic devices and the trend toward miniaturization are driving high demand for high-performance materials that offer heat resistance and durability. In addition, the growth of the high-performance plastic compounds industry has driven increased demand for high-performance materials across various industries, driven by growth in the aerospace industry and the need for fuel-efficient systems. In addition, market growth will continue to rise due to technological advancements, capacity expansions in the Asia Pacific region, and increased demand for recyclable and sustainable materials.

"PEEK segment to register the highest CAGR in the high-performance plastic compounds market during the forecast period."

The demand for PEEK compounds is rapidly increasing due to their use in high-growth industries. PEEK is known for its exceptional heat resistance, mechanical properties, and long lifespan, making it suitable for applications in aerospace, automotive, and electrical/electronic sectors. Its demand is particularly strong in high-temperature environments, where its resistance to chemicals and wear is crucial. PEEK is often chosen for manufacturing engine parts, electrical connectors, and insulation materials.

The growing emphasis on lightweight and high-performance materials is also driving the use of PEEK in electric vehicles and electronic devices. Additionally, PEEK is increasingly being utilized in medical devices, industrial applications, and the oil and gas sector. Compared to other high-performance plastic compounds, PEEK offers superior strength retention, dimensional stability, and resilience in harsh conditions, making it an excellent choice for demanding industrial applications. With the expansion of production capacity in the Asia Pacific region and the ongoing focus on high-performance, high-strength materials, the PEEK market is expected to continue growing soon.

"Aerospace industry segment to register highest CAGR in the high-performance plastic compounds market, in terms of value, from 2025 to 2030."

The aerospace industry plays a crucial role as both an end-use segment of the high-performance plastic compounds market and a rapidly growing sector within it. This growth is primarily driven by rising aircraft production, which increases the demand for lightweight materials that enhance fuel efficiency, as well as a heightened focus on high performance and durability. High-performance plastic compounds are extensively used in various aircraft applications, including interior panels, seating components, cable insulation, connectors, and aircraft structures. These materials contribute to weight reduction and improved overall performance. Certain materials, such as PEEK, PPS, and polyimides, are particularly valued for their ability to create lightweight components that perform well under extreme temperatures and harsh conditions. The increasing emphasis on performance, durability, and safety is further boosting the use of these materials in coatings, insulation systems, and various aircraft components. Additionally, the rise in air travel and defense spending is supporting higher aircraft production and greater utilization of these advanced materials. Moreover, the growth of the aerospace manufacturing sector in developing countries, along with advancements in high-performance materials, is driving increased use of high-performance plastic compounds in the industry. These factors collectively position the aerospace industry as a rapidly expanding segment of the global high-performance plastic compounds market.

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"Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for high-performance plastic compounds during the forecast period."

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for high-performance plastic compounds. This growth is driven by rapid industrialization, ongoing infrastructure development, and the expansion of key industries, including automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and industrial equipment. In recent years, countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia have experienced significant urbanization, which has increased the demand for advanced plastic compounds used in the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Additionally, the surge in automobile production, particularly electric vehicles, is further driving the need for plastic compounds. The rising production of electronic devices is also contributing to this demand.

The growing purchasing power of consumers in the Asia Pacific countries is leading to an increased demand for electronic devices, which, in turn, boosts the usage of plastic compounds. The region benefits from strong domestic production capabilities that can meet the rising demand. Furthermore, the presence of cost-effective manufacturing units and the expansion of production capacities by key players are also stimulating the demand for plastic compounds. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the fastest-growing market for high-performance plastic compounds.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some top players: BASF (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Celanese Corporation (US), RTP Company (US), MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION (Japan), Victrex plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Ensinger (Germany).

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