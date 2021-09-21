High-performance Polymers Market | Arkema SA, BASF SE & Celanese Corp. will emerge as Key Vendors | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Increasing demand from the electrical and electronics sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with high-performance polymers might hamper the market growth.

High-performance Polymers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Fluoropolymers



Polyamides



Sulfone Polymers



AKP



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45103

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Report -The hexagonal boron nitride market size is expected to grow by USD 302.98 million and record a CAGR of 6.40% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Report -The functional textile finishing agents market has the potential to grow by USD 860.87 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96%. Download a free sample report now!

High-performance Polymers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high-performance polymers market report covers the following areas:

High-performance Polymers Market size

High-performance Polymers Market trends

High-performance Polymers Market industry analysis

This study identifies the need for lightweight automotive as one of the prime reasons driving the high-performance polymers market growth during the next few years.

High-performance Polymers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the High-performance Polymers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the High-performance Polymers Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

High-performance Polymers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance polymers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-performance polymers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-performance polymers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance polymers market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Fluoropolymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyamides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sulfone polymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AKP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DIC Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

