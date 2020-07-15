High-performance Waterproofing Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 4.5 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on High-Performance Waterproofing Market by Membrane Type (Liquid-Coated Waterproofing and Sheet-based Waterproofing), by Application Type (Above-grade Waterproofing and Below-grade Waterproofing), by Position Type (Positive-Side Waterproofing, Negative-Side Waterproofing, and Blind-Side Waterproofing), by End-Use Type (Commercial Building, Residential Building, and Public Infrastructure), by Material Type (Polyurethane, HDPE, EPDM, Cementitious, TPO, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This paragon report, from Stratview Research, studies the high-performance waterproofing market over the trend period of 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our below-grade waterproofing market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope on the high-performance waterproofing market, another extremely potential material type in the waterproofing products' family.

Our report is one of its kind and estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for the High-Performance Waterproofing Market. The report also assesses the opportunity loss that the market participates have to swallow because of the pandemic, in the next five years, a crucial analysis that all the companies are eagerly wanting to understand in order to build their short-term as well as long-term strategies.

The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

High-Performance Waterproofing Market: Highlights from the Report

Waterproofing is a combination of materials that treat or protect unwanted water intrusion into the structural elements of a building. Its main purpose is to resist the penetration of liquids under hydrostatic pressure or other external forces like capillarity. High-performance waterproofing is a versatile material, capable of retaining the dryness of concrete, masonry, metal, and wood structures. It is also resistant to salts, alkalis, and various types of acids. Furthermore, it is durable, lightweight, non-deteriorating, puncture-resistant, and is available in length stretching up to 50 meters. A waterproofing system typically amounts to less than 1% of the total construction cost but it saves an equivalent amount or more in future repair and maintenance cost over the service life of the structure.

The construction industry was already reeling with multiple challenges from lack of capital and credit avenues to insolvencies, multiple frauds, and to regulatory burden and is now marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, with no likely relief in sight. The outburst of coronavirus in China followed by its spread in the major economies is anticipated to strike an unrecoverable dent on the growth of the construction industry, with anticipation of facing a labor shortage, shutdown of various projects, and shortage of materials. None of the companies or materials used in the construction industry proves to be invincible from the coronavirus effect including waterproofing systems as well. However, Stratview Research's assessment of the possible impact of the pandemic in several end-use industries suggests that the construction industry is lesser affected as compared to losses borne by other industries.

Our pre-COVID-19 market estimates indicated that the global high-performance waterproofing market to cross the golden figure of US$ 5.0 Billion by 2025. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has entirely turned the table with a tremendous plunge in the sales of high-performance waterproofing, making the demand almost standstill in leading economies.

Despite the worrisome situation in 2020, it is estimated that the market for high-performance waterproofing is likely to register a strong come back in 2021 once the pandemic turns a corner, followed by sequential growth till 2025, ultimately driving the market to reach US$ 4.5 billion in 2025, US$ 0.8 billion less than our 2019 market projections. Several factors including increasing government investments on infrastructure developments in emerging economies, increasing waste & water management activities, and increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, are expected to trigger the demand for high-performance waterproofing in the long-run.

Based on the membrane type, liquid-coated membrane is likely to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period. Ease of application and elimination of fastening are some key factors bolstering the demand for liquid-coated membrane.

Based on the application type, above-grade waterproofing is likely to remain the dominant application of the market in years to come. However, below-grade waterproofing is expected to remain the faster-growing application type over the same period.

Based on the position type, positive-side waterproofing is likely to maintain its vanguard in the market till 2025. High dominance of positive-side waterproofing is mainly due to its certain benefits, such as direct exposure to hydrostatic pressure created by groundwater and its ability to withstand high pressure. Positive-side waterproofing also prevents moisture infiltration, protects structural surface, and acts as a vapor barrier.

Based on the material type, the market is classified as PU, HDPE, EPDM, Cementitious, TPO, and others. PU is likely to remain the most dominant material type in the high-performance waterproofing market. Lightweight, flexibility, high efficiency, and environmental sustainability are some major factors that are driving the demand for PU waterproofing in the market.

All regions are estimated to record huge declines in the demand for high-performance waterproofing systems in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period (2020-2025). The region is also expected to recover at the highest rate, propelled by increasing investment in infrastructure and construction sector and increasing usage of high-performance waterproofing. China is not only the largest market for high-performance waterproofing in Asia-Pacific but also in the world.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, high-performance waterproofing manufacturers, distributors, contractors, and end-users. Key players in the market are SIKA AG, BASF, RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., GCP Applied Technologies and Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. Developing innovative waterproofing systems, expanding geographically, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the high-performance waterproofing market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

High-Performance Waterproofing Market, By Membrane Type:

Liquid-Coated High-Performance Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Sheet-Based High-Performance Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW

High-Performance Waterproofing Market, By Application Type

Above-Grade waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Below-Grade waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

High-Performance Waterproofing Market, By Position Type

Positive-Side High-Performance Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Negative-Side High-Performance Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Blind-Side High-Performance Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

High-Performance Waterproofing Market, By End-Use Type

Commercial Building (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Residential Building (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Public Infrastructure (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

High-Performance Waterproofing Market, By Material Type

Polyurethane (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

HDPE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

EPDM (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Cementitious (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

TPO (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

High-Performance Waterproofing Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

