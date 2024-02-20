High Point Aerotechnologies, a Highlander Partners Portfolio Company, Announces the Acquisition of Flex Force Enterprises

Flex Force represents Highlander's third acquisition in the counter-UAS technologies space and adds a unique and proven portable drone defense capability to High Point Aerotechnologies.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Aerotechnologies ("High Point"), a portfolio company of Highlander Partners, today announced the acquisition of Portland, Oregon-based Flex Force Enterprises ("Flex Force"). Flex Force is a pioneer in drone defeat and countermeasure technologies and makes the widely known Dronebuster counter-unmanned aircraft system (c-UAS) jammer. This strategic acquisition expands High Point's extensive arsenal of drone mitigation solutions and reinforces its position at the forefront of the rapidly growing drone security market.

Since 2016, Flex Force has delivered innovative drone defense and remote and stabilized weapons solutions for governments around the world. Its novel technologies in robotics, signal processing, and software are used by law enforcement agencies, military organizations, and private security companies globally. The Dronebuster - a compact, lightweight and cost-effective counter-drone tool is the most widely deployed handheld system in the world and adds another configuration to High Point's robust product family.

"The acquisition of Flex Force underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients with the full array of cutting-edge technologies, ensuring they defend with confidence," stated Al White, CEO of High Point. "A variety of layered defense solutions is required to address the drone threats of today and tomorrow, and I am looking forward to what our teams will build together."

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with High Point," said Jacob Sullivan, Flex Force Founder and CEO. "U.S. and allied governments have deployed our solutions around the globe for years to defend their most critical assets. As the threat posed by drones expands beyond armed conflict, we look forward to continuing to develop cost-effective and innovative solutions for our partners."

Ben Slater, Chairman of High Point Aerotechnologies commented, "This acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to developing a leading presence across the UAS and c-UAS markets. Flex Force, with its highly innovative approach to drone defense and strong partnerships across the military and security industries, will be a key asset to our efforts for years to come."

Slater added, "As the global field of defense technology continues to accelerate rapidly, we are committed to advancing the capabilities of the United States and its allies with a focus on interoperable, attritable solutions and scaled manufacturing across a growing offering of UAS, c-UAS and software/AI products."

About High Point Aerotechnologies

High Point Aerotechnologies is a global leader in counter-uncrewed autonomous systems (CUxS) solution development across air, land, and maritime domains. Its innovative physical solutions and DefenseOS open architecture software environment enable operations at machine speed to detect, identify, track and defeat UAS and other conventional and autonomous threats. High Point offers an array of integrated, interoperable solutions to provide fixed, mobile, and distributed CUxS capabilities for civilian, military and critical infrastructure clients. High Point has active solutions deployed in more than 15 countries worldwide. Learn more at highpointaerotech.com.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with more than $3 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

SOURCE High Point Aerotechnologies