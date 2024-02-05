High Point Aerotechnologies Establishes Subsidiary in Singapore to Provide Counter-Drone Capabilities Across Southeast Asia Region

High Point Aerotechnologies

05 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Aerotechnologies (HPA), a leading provider of counter-drone solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its new regional subsidiary, High Point Technologies Pte Ltd (HPT), with its headquarters in Singapore. This strategic move positions HPA as a dominant force in Southeast Asia's rapidly growing counter-drone market, enabling the company to provide enhanced support to governments, civil aviation authorities, law enforcement agencies, and critical infrastructure providers across the region.

HPA launch party in the USA with subsidiaries in U.K. and now Singapore
Strategic Location for Expanded Growth
Singapore's central location, world-class infrastructure, and commitment to technological innovation make it an ideal base for HPA's regional operations. The new office will serve as a hub for HPA's sales, marketing, customer support, and training activities, allowing the company to build stronger relationships with regional stakeholders.

Al White, CEO of High Point Aerotechnologies, stated, "We are thrilled to open our doors in Singapore, a dynamic and forward-thinking nation at the forefront of technological advancement. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive counter-drone solutions to governments and organizations across Southeast Asia, as we have in the region for over 10 years. With our dedicated team of experts based in Singapore, we are confident in our ability to address the evolving drone threats in the region and ensure the safety and security of our partners." White noted that the Company plans to host an inauguration ceremony during the upcoming Singapore Airshow, and anticipates additional announcements related to key personnel soon.

Enhanced Support for Regional Governments
HPA's expanded presence in Singapore will enable the Company to provide more comprehensive support to regional governments. This includes:

  • Collaborative partnerships: Working closely with civil aviation authorities and law enforcement agencies to develop and implement effective counter-drone strategies.
  • Technology transfer: Providing governments access to HPA's cutting-edge counter-drone technologies and training programs.
  • Regional expertise: Leveraging HPA's deep understanding of the unique drone threats in Southeast Asia to tailor solutions to specific needs.

While leadership details of the office have yet to be announced, the company revealed its plans to host on-site interviews for various positions during the upcoming Singapore Airshow.

About High Point Aerotechnologies
High Point Aerotechnologies is a global leader in counter-uncrewed autonomous systems (CUxS / CUAS) solution development across air, land, and maritime domains. Its innovative physical solutions and DefenseOS open architecture software environment enable operations at machine speed to detect, identify, track, and defeat UAS and other conventional and autonomous threats. High Point offers an array of integrated, interoperable solutions to provide fixed, mobile, and distributed C-UAS capabilities for civilian, military, and critical infrastructure clients High Point has active C-UAS solution deployments in more than 15 countries worldwide. Learn more at highpointaerotech.com.

SOURCE High Point Aerotechnologies

