High Point Announces New Leadership and Expanded Offerings Across Systems and Software; Solidifies Position as a Market Leader in Autonomous Defense Technologies

News provided by

High Point Aerotechnologies

15 Aug, 2023, 06:15 ET

BOISE, Idaho and DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Aerotechnologies ("High Point"), a leading developer of autonomous defense solutions to U.S. and international national security communities, announced the next chapter in its evolution with the creation of a new leadership team and expanded CUAS/CUxS solutions and software products.

The Company's new leadership includes seasoned CUAS and technology leaders, along with former US Government national security executives from the DoD and DARPA. The team is led by industry veterans Al White, Chief Executive Officer and Ann Wood, President. White is known as a leader within autonomous defense, having helped define the emerging industry through previous roles with SCCI, CACI, and as a Special Operations pilot. Additional leadership includes Creighton Bowsher, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Maas, Chief Technology Officer; Evan Hunt, Chief Revenue Officer; Davey Gibian, Chief Strategy Officer; and Joe Francescon, Chief of Washington Operations.

This announcement follows the full integration of Liteye Systems and Black Sage Technologies. The acquisitions of Liteye and Black Sage, previously announced in late 2022 and early 2023, offered highly complementary capabilities to support High Point's mission and to provide differentiated software development capabilities.

High Point is a global leader in counter unmanned systems (CUxS / CUAS) solution development across air, land, and maritime domains. Its innovative physical solutions, paired with its DefenseOS open architecture software environment, enable operations at machine speed to detect, identify, track, and defeat Group 1-3 UAS alongside conventional and autonomous threats. Equally suitable for use in maritime and terrestrial environments, High Point offers an array of integrated, interoperable solutions to provide fixed, mobile, and distributed CUAS capabilities for civilian, military, and critical infrastructure clients. High Point's globally dispersed team has developed trusted solutions for the U.S. DoD, Intelligence Community, and foreign partners in more than 15 countries worldwide.  High Point's revamped product architecture is detailed on its new website (highpointaerotech.com).

"The formation of High Point Aerotechnologies is a major milestone for the CUAS industry," said Chief Executive Officer Al White. "Our combined capabilities enable us to deliver innovative products that meet the needs of our customers around the world, while continuing to develop cutting edge, technology-focused solutions to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

Ben Slater, Chief Operating Officer at Highlander Partners and Chairman of the Board at High Point, commented, "The strategic fusion of capabilities, talent, and culture under the High Point banner supports a broad portfolio of solutions and services that address the most pressing challenges facing defense, critical infrastructure, and civilian counter autonomy markets. Our recently announced partnerships with GM Defense, Echodyne, Numerica, and others to come, demonstrate high demand across the industry for the types of proven, trusted systems developed at High Point Aerotechnologies.  We have a strong foundation off of which to grow and are pursuing significant strategic initiatives while continuing to evaluate acquisition opportunities."

SOURCE High Point Aerotechnologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.