High Point Jewelry Offers its Unique Wholesale Program at NECANN Boston

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Jewelry (www.highpointjewelry.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it is exhibiting at the NECANN Conference in Boston. In addition to displaying and selling its popular line of jewelry, the company will be showcasing its unique Wholesale Program, which gives dispensaries and retailers everything they need to create a new and profitable revenue stream.

High Point Jewelry is the nation's leading brand of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry. The collection includes a wide range of items that are now worn by everyone from celebrities and athletes, to business executives and soccer moms, to budtenders and jewelry aficionados.

"We are the only line of cannabis-inspired fine jewelry," said Glenn Murray, co-founder and chief designer at High Point Jewelry. "While most of our competitors use fake gems and inferior plated metals, we use only the highest quality materials, including solid gold and premium sterling silver, plus genuine diamonds and gemstones that will last a lifetime."

The company has several wholesale packages that allow stores to start selling these high profit margin items, quickly and easily. Retailers can choose from packages that include the premium Gold and Diamond Collection, the affordable Sterling Silver Collection, the Original Molecule Collection, or the unique Jumpstart Collection that has a bit of everything.

Visit High Point Jewelry at the NECANN Conference in Boston, September 10-12 at the Hynes Convention Center, booth 602.

For information on High Point Jewelry and its wholesale opportunities, visit: www.HighPointJewelry.com or call: 480-629-4951.

High Point Jewelry is the world's premier artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company.

The jewelry collection has been featured in major media around the world, including Vice TV's The Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz, Rolling Stone, ELLE Magazine, Swaay, CannaNews, INC Magazine, Insight News, and Forbes. Company CEO was named "America's Finest Entrepreneur" and is on the list of "Power Women of Cannabis."

