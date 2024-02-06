High Potent Medicines Conference: Navigating the World of HPAPI (Boston, MA, United States - April 18-19th 2024)

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Potent Medicines Conference" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking and the current market scenario, many companies are outsourcing the manufacture of their highly potent compounds for various reasons, mainly marketing. The escalation in the High Potent drug market is subjected to a variety of aspects such as the diversification of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards precision medicines such as HPAPI, increasing demand for oncology drugs & antibody-drug conjugates, and advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies.

The High Potent Medicines Conference, scheduled for 18th-19th April 2024, in Boston, USA, will evidence the presence of some great minds in the Medical and Pharmaceutical industry bringing you the solutions to the challenges faced in advanced High Potent Medicines. Grab the opportunity to interact with them, 10+ hours of dedicated networking for two days in a row and meet your potential targets to create target revenue.

Key Highlights

  • Process Development and scale-up of HPAPI's
  • Strategies for effective outsourcing partnership
  • Containment and Handling Strategies
  • Validation of cleaning procedures to avoid cross-contamination
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Hazard Assessment Classifications

Why Attend?

  • Utilizing the best practices to ensure the safe and efficient production of high potent medicines
  • Training sessions on complex high potent compound handling and containment issues
  • Understanding the updated regulatory guidelines in the HPAPI process
  • Implementing response plans to react to an unplanned event
  • Knowing the outsourcing strategies to effectively build a reliable supply chain

Conference Agenda:

Day 1 Thu, 18-APR-2024

IMPLEMENTATION AND INTERPRETATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING PRACTICES IN HPAPI

  • Keynote Presentation - Overcoming the Challenges Associated with Containment in HPAPI Manufacturing with Respirator Innovation
  • Challenges for Analysts Handling APIs in the Lab
  • Disinfection/Sterilization Process
  • Pharmaceuticals and the Environment: Impact, Stewardship, and Sustainability

RISK ASSESSMENTS & DECISION MAKING IN HPAPI

  • HPAPI Handling from Lab Bench to Pilot Plant within Chemical Development
  • Process Improvement Through Change Initiatives and Cleaning/Equipment Validation
  • Panel Discussion: Revealing the Key Concerns of Each Perspective in High Potent Manufacturing and How that Directs their Decision-Making 
  • Revealing Novel PAT Assays for Biologic Detection at the Single Particle Scale to Avoid Cross Contamination
  • Gauging the Risk in the Cross-Contamination and Reprocessing of Medical and Pharma Devices to Increase Safety & Cost Effectiveness
  • Essential Elements of HPAPI Projects with Respect to Patient Safety and Operator
  • Applying Our Outmost Understandings with HPAPI Controls to Improve Sustainability, Safety and Efficient Productio

Day 2 Fri, 19-APR-2024

DESIGNING ENGINEERING CONTROLS FOR HIGH POTENCY CONTAINMENT

  • Keynote Presentation- Trends and Outlook on Containment
  • How Should Risk, Hazard, and Uncertainty be Treated with Respect to Containment Controls?
  • Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings
  • Completing and Presenting a Convincing Quantitative Cost-Benefit Analysis and Discovering ALL the benefits of a containment investment in HPAPI
  • A Hygienist's Perspective in Broadening Facilities to manage exposure/Common Pitfalls in Industrial Hygiene with Highly Potent APIs and the Means to Avoid Them

EFFECTIVE PLANT DESIGN - A VITAL COMPONENT OF MANUFACTURING

  • Exploring Advanced Technology for Next Generation Isolation Design
  • Uncovering How to Front-Load Facility Design so it goes Hand-in-Hand with Process Development
  • Reducing the environmental impact with optimized ventilation design
  • Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings
  • Guidelines and Practices for the most cost-effective large-scale production of HPAPI products
  • Ventilation requirements for occupational hygiene exposure

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fak6q8

