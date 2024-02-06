High Potent Medicines Conference: Navigating the World of HPAPI (Boston, MA, United States - April 18-19th 2024)

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Potent Medicines Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking and the current market scenario, many companies are outsourcing the manufacture of their highly potent compounds for various reasons, mainly marketing. The escalation in the High Potent drug market is subjected to a variety of aspects such as the diversification of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards precision medicines such as HPAPI, increasing demand for oncology drugs & antibody-drug conjugates, and advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies.

The High Potent Medicines Conference, scheduled for 18th-19th April 2024, in Boston, USA, will evidence the presence of some great minds in the Medical and Pharmaceutical industry bringing you the solutions to the challenges faced in advanced High Potent Medicines. Grab the opportunity to interact with them, 10+ hours of dedicated networking for two days in a row and meet your potential targets to create target revenue.

Key Highlights

Process Development and scale-up of HPAPI's

Strategies for effective outsourcing partnership

Containment and Handling Strategies

Validation of cleaning procedures to avoid cross-contamination

Regulatory Landscape

Hazard Assessment Classifications

Why Attend?

Utilizing the best practices to ensure the safe and efficient production of high potent medicines

Training sessions on complex high potent compound handling and containment issues

Understanding the updated regulatory guidelines in the HPAPI process

Implementing response plans to react to an unplanned event

Knowing the outsourcing strategies to effectively build a reliable supply chain

Conference Agenda:

Day 1 Thu, 18-APR-2024

IMPLEMENTATION AND INTERPRETATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING PRACTICES IN HPAPI

Keynote Presentation - Overcoming the Challenges Associated with Containment in HPAPI Manufacturing with Respirator Innovation

Challenges for Analysts Handling APIs in the Lab

Disinfection/Sterilization Process

Pharmaceuticals and the Environment: Impact, Stewardship, and Sustainability

RISK ASSESSMENTS & DECISION MAKING IN HPAPI

HPAPI Handling from Lab Bench to Pilot Plant within Chemical Development

Process Improvement Through Change Initiatives and Cleaning/Equipment Validation

Panel Discussion: Revealing the Key Concerns of Each Perspective in High Potent Manufacturing and How that Directs their Decision-Making

Revealing Novel PAT Assays for Biologic Detection at the Single Particle Scale to Avoid Cross Contamination

Gauging the Risk in the Cross-Contamination and Reprocessing of Medical and Pharma Devices to Increase Safety & Cost Effectiveness

Essential Elements of HPAPI Projects with Respect to Patient Safety and Operator

Applying Our Outmost Understandings with HPAPI Controls to Improve Sustainability, Safety and Efficient Productio

Day 2 Fri, 19-APR-2024

DESIGNING ENGINEERING CONTROLS FOR HIGH POTENCY CONTAINMENT

Keynote Presentation- Trends and Outlook on Containment

How Should Risk, Hazard, and Uncertainty be Treated with Respect to Containment Controls?

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

Completing and Presenting a Convincing Quantitative Cost-Benefit Analysis and Discovering ALL the benefits of a containment investment in HPAPI

A Hygienist's Perspective in Broadening Facilities to manage exposure/Common Pitfalls in Industrial Hygiene with Highly Potent APIs and the Means to Avoid Them

EFFECTIVE PLANT DESIGN - A VITAL COMPONENT OF MANUFACTURING

Exploring Advanced Technology for Next Generation Isolation Design

Uncovering How to Front-Load Facility Design so it goes Hand-in-Hand with Process Development

Reducing the environmental impact with optimized ventilation design

Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

Guidelines and Practices for the most cost-effective large-scale production of HPAPI products

Ventilation requirements for occupational hygiene exposure

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fak6q8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets