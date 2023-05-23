High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market Market size to grow by USD 40,486.62 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 44% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high power charger for electric vehicle market size is set to grow by USD 40486.62 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 39.26%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BorgWarner Inc., Chargemaster NZ, ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., EVBox BV, FLO Services USA Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Shenghong Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., VOLTERIO GmbH, WiTricity Corp., Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing EV sales, the increasing demand for EVs, and the favorable standards for electrical connectors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

50 KW-less Than 150 KW: The high power charger for electric vehicle (EV) market share growth by the 50 KW-less than 150 KW segment will be significant during the forecast period. The 50 KW-less than 150 KW segment was valued at USD 1,319.51 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

150 KW-350 KW



350 KW And Above

Application

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Battery Electric Vehicle

Geography

APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle (EV) Market during the forecast period.



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR75050

High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the high power charger for the electric vehicle market in Auto Parts & Equipment

industry include ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BorgWarner Inc., Chargemaster NZ, ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., EVBox BV, FLO Services USA Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Shenghong Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., VOLTERIO GmbH, WiTricity Corp., Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-power charger for the electric vehicle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increasing EV sales

Increasing demand for EVs

Favorable standards for electrical connectors

Market Trends

Recent developments in high power chargers for EVs

Ultracapacitors in EV energy storage systems

Powering EV charging stations through renewable energy

Market Challenges

Lack of charging infrastructure in potential markets

Stringent approval rules for the establishment of charger stations

Negative impact of increased adoption of high power chargers on power grids

High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist high power charger for electric vehicle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high power charger for electric vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-power charger for the electric vehicle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high power chargers for electric vehicle market vendors

High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40486.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 37.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BorgWarner Inc., Chargemaster NZ, ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., EVBox BV, FLO Services USA Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Shenghong Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., VOLTERIO GmbH, WiTricity Corp., Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 144: FLO Services USA Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 145: FLO Services USA Inc. - Product / Service

