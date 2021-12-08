High Power RF Amplifier Market to Grow by 12.3% CAGR as Sales in Wireless Infrastructure Reach US$ 4.8 Bn

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global high power RF amplifier market is expected to reach US$ 14.7 Bn, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2021 to 2031, predicts Fact.MR. Rising need to improve conventional models of high power RF amplifiers for enhancing operational efficiency is anticipated to propel the revenue growth in the forecast period.

With ongoing technological advancements, consumption of massive amounts of data has surged at a fast pace. Increasing usage of smartphones is one of the main reasons for the same. Hence, early adoption of 5G-enabled services, especially ultra-HD videos, AR, autonomous driving, AI, and VR is expected to drive market growth in the near future.

Consecutively, numerous high power RF amplifier manufacturers are investing in the development of 5G-compatible RF solutions to sustain their position in the industry and strengthen their global footprints.

Meanwhile, several other manufacturers are focusing on keeping up with the consistently evolving demand from end-users. Hence, they're increasing the power density of high power RF amplifiers, while lowering the weight and size.

Besides, expansion of the telecommunication sector across the globe is another vital factor bolstering the growth of high power RF amplifier market in the upcoming years. As per Fact.MR, by 2031, the telecommunication sector is expected to generate a market share of 31.3%.

"Demand for high power RF amplifiers is expected to increase owing to the growing shift of telecom giants towards 5G networks. At the same time, various companies worldwide are investing huge sums to develop state-of-the-art multi-mode RF power amplifiers. This factor is also set to drive the growth in the market," states a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of industry, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at a fast pace on the back of emergence of industrial 4.0 technology.

The telecommunication segment is likely to flourish in the forecast period attributable to the high demand for various semiconductor products.

East Asia is expected to hold considerable share of the high power RF amplifier market, accounting for nearly 30% of market share.

is expected to hold considerable share of the high power RF amplifier market, accounting for nearly 30% of market share. China is anticipated to grow steadily backed by the increasing adoption of novel analog semiconductor components, holding more than 1/3 rd of revenue share.

is anticipated to grow steadily backed by the increasing adoption of novel analog semiconductor components, holding more than 1/3 of revenue share. India high power RF amplifiers market is expected to emerge as a lucrative market in South Asia owing to the expansion of the consumer electronics industry.

Growth Drivers:

Consumer electronics manufacturers are focusing on improving the functionality and bandwidth of these devices to attract more customers. This is expected to drive growth in this market.

With the expansion of semiconductor industry owing to the low price point of various chemicals, sales of high power RF amplifiers are expected to propel.

Restraints:

Lack of skilled technicians and high investment needed to enhance the wireless network infrastructure might limit the demand for high power RF amplifiers

Competitive Landscape:

Leading high power RF amplifier market players are adopting numerous expansion strategies, such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and research & development to gain competitive edge.

Meanwhile, other players are also focusing on expanding their existing product portfolios and investing extensively in the development of new products to expand their customer base.

For instance,

December 2021: Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of radiation and analogue hardened technology in the U.S., launched a new high power RF amplifier. It is specially designed for usage in electronic warfare systems. It would enable self-protection and long-distance jamming applications for various assets.

: Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of radiation and analogue hardened technology in the U.S., launched a new high power RF amplifier. It is specially designed for usage in electronic warfare systems. It would enable self-protection and long-distance jamming applications for various assets. December 2021 : Microchip Technology Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of Flash-IP integrated circuits, mixed-signal, and microcontroller, announced the launch of discrete transistors and MMICs. These new products will be used in applications, such as defense and commercial radar systems, 5G, test equipment, and similar others. The company aims to expand its portfolio of GaN RF power products.

: Microchip Technology Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of Flash-IP integrated circuits, mixed-signal, and microcontroller, announced the launch of discrete transistors and MMICs. These new products will be used in applications, such as defense and commercial radar systems, 5G, test equipment, and similar others. The company aims to expand its portfolio of GaN RF power products. August 2019 : Iwami Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of electronic resistors based in Japan , started broadening its production capacity at Ohda-shi, Shimane Prefecture. The company has also bagged land in the Hane district for the construction of a new production building.

Key Players in the High Power RF Amplifier Market Include:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

More Valuable Insights on High Power RF Amplifier Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the high power RF amplifier market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global high power RF amplifier market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type

Solid State Power Amplifiers

Travelling Wave Tube Power Amplifiers

By Supply Voltage

Below 5 V High Power RF Amplifiers

5.1 V - 15 V High Power RF Amplifiers

15 V - 30 V High Power RF Amplifiers

Above 30 V High Power RF Amplifiers

By Application

Cellular

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Wireless Infrastructure

Smart Energy

Others

By Industry

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Sector

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East Africa

Key Questions Covered in High Power RF Amplifier Market Report

The report offers insight into the high power RF amplifier market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for high power RF amplifier market between 2021 and 2031.

High power RF amplifier market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

High power RF amplifier market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

