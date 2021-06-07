High Praise for a New Line of Customizable Bottled Cocktails

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's, a line of customizable bottled cocktails that launched in May, has received high praise from both the consumer judged SIP Awards and the 12th annual New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). This woman-owned beverage brand offers five flavors, available in select liquor stores in the Greater Philadelphia area and to 31 states via the brand's eCommerce platform.

The brand, which received an innovation award from SIP Awards for their Minted Mule offering, has also collected the following accolades within its first month on the market.

Air Mail -- rum infused with honey, lime and earthy aromatic bitters; Gold medal at SIP Awards.

-- rum infused with honey, lime and earthy aromatic bitters; Gold medal at SIP Awards. Minted Mule -- a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime; Bronze Medal at SIP Awards

-- a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime; Bronze Medal at SIP Awards Touch of Grey -- a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey; Bronze Medal at SIP Awards and a Bronze Medal from NYISC.

-- a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey; Bronze Medal at SIP Awards and a Bronze Medal from NYISC. French 75 -- bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a licorice finish; Silver Medal at SIP Awards

-- bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a licorice finish; Silver Medal at SIP Awards Black Orchid -- a fresh bouquet of vodka, fruit and flowers; Double Gold at SIP Awards and a Silver Medal from NYISC.

The idea for Brody's was born in co-founder Cristy Neunson's kitchen out of the desire to create an easy consistent answer to crafting sparkling cocktails at home. Along with her husband John, and tenured beverage professional Ken Dee, they vetted the concept, and it soon became clear that they uncovered an opportunity in the ready-to-drink cocktail space.

"I've always gravitated toward champagne," states Neunson. "But in recent years, I've found myself ordering sparkling cocktails as they've become increasingly popular on menus. When we put our heads together, we realized there was this white space between premium spirits and sparkling wine that we could fill," she adds. "Knowing we wanted to create a multi-serve product that could be shared and wouldn't fall flat, we incorporated the experiential element of encouraging consumers to choose their own adventure by adding the sparkling beverage of their choice."

Brody's comes to market during a period of strong growth and segmentation in the U.S. ready-to-drink cocktail category, at a time when consumers value experiential food and beverage products to enjoy at home. These expertly blended cocktails are best enjoyed chilled; topped with champagne, sparkling wine, club soda, tonic or ginger beer. Brody's cocktails are available in 375 ml bottles, serve up to five cocktails each and vary in proof (16 - 25% alc/vol). Brody's is currently retailed in the Greater Philadelphia area and to 31 states via their eCommerce platform with a suggested retail price of $14.99-$16.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, availability or to purchase online, visit www.drinkbrodys.com .



ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS

Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a woman-founded bottled cocktail brand offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made to customize with a splash of any sparkling beverage or to pour and enjoy, providing an approachable way to enjoy personalized premium cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their profits to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues. www.drinkbrodys.com

Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2021 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.

