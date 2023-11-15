High praise for the newest addition to the German museum landscape

Deutschlandmuseum receives THEA Award

BERLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unique approach pioneered by the Deutschlandmuseum of providing an immersive visitor experience has generated worldwide attention. Now, the Deutschlandmuseum has been honoured with the THEA Award for Outstanding Achievement, informally known as the 'Oscar of the entertainment sector'. This is the first time a German museum received this award. The THEA Award is widely considered one of the highest honors bestowed in the entertainment industry and will be presented to the Deutschlandmuseum in a ceremony held in Hollywood in March 2024. Previous recipients include institutions such as Universal Studios, Disneyland, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum and the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Opened in June 2023, the designers of the Deutschlandmuseum set themselves the task of creating a museum that draws visitors into a close-up experience of history. Deploying techniques developed in amusement parks and the film industries, the museum's team worked closely with Chris Lange, former chief designer of Europa-Park. Visitors are taken on a journey through the Middle Ages and modern times, starting with the battle in the Teutoburg Forest between the Germanic tribes and the Romans and ending with the fall of the Berlin Wall. Along the way, places and events from German history are recreated to appeal to the senses and provide an unforgettable experience.

"The THEA is a very special award because it acknowledges the extraordinary way in which our exhibition draws visitors into a genuine historical experience. Our goal was to create a museum that makes the complex history of Germany accessible to everyone. The fact that we are the first German recipient of the award shows how impressed the judges must have been by our pioneering concept," Robert Rückel, founder of the Deutschlandmuseum, said.

