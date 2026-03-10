High-precision Automotive and Industrial Component Manufacturer Takase Kanagata Selects Plataine to Scale Production Scheduling Across Multi-Plant Operations

Plataine's AI-powered Production Scheduler supports Takase's 2030 Digital Factory vision, enabling scalable growth and improved planning efficiency for its Plastic Injection Molding operations.

PARIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JEC -- Takase Kanagata ("Takase"), a Japanese precision manufacturing company specializing in mold manufacturing and plastic injection molding for automotive, medical device, semiconductor, and consumer components, has selected Plataine, in collaboration with its Japanese partner Argosy Japan Aerospace Materials, to support its production expansion and 2030 Digital Factory and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Takase logo

Plataine's AI-powered Production Scheduler, delivered together with local partner Argosy Japan Aerospace Materials, will enable Takase to scale operations across multiple plants while maintaining planning accuracy, efficiency, and operational visibility.

Takase operates complex, multi-plant manufacturing environments supporting high-precision injection molding processes. As part of its long-term 2030 Digital Factory vision and Industry 4.0 roadmap, the company is expanding production capacity and investing in new equipment and facilities. This growth increased the complexity of production planning and highlighted the need for a more scalable and standardized scheduling approach.

Prior to selecting Plataine, Takase managed production scheduling through a largely experience-based and manual process. As production volumes and product mix increased, the company sought to improve planning efficiency, accelerate schedule creation, and strengthen its ability to evaluate alternative scenarios—while maintaining alignment across plants and teams.

To address these requirements, Takase selected Plataine's AI-powered Production Scheduler. The solution enables planners to generate production-ready schedules in minutes, accurately model real-world constraints, and optimize setups and changeovers across multiple plants. A live, online Gantt chart provides a shared and up-to-date schedule view, improving collaboration and decision-making across planning, operations, and management.

Plataine's implementation followed a discovery- and pilot-driven approach, conducted in close collaboration with Argosy Japan Aerospace Materials and Takase's management and planning teams. Argosy, serving as a trusted local partner and intermediary, supported on-site engagement, facilitated communication alignment, and ensured smooth coordination throughout the evaluation and pilot phases. This collaborative approach allowed Takase to validate the solution using real production data and realistic weekly schedules, ensuring alignment with actual operational needs and long-term digital transformation goals.

With Plataine and Argosy, Takase expects to strengthen planning scalability, improve visibility and control during ongoing expansion, and transition toward more proactive, optimized production decision-making as part of its journey toward a fully realized Digital Factory by 2030. The successful pilot directly led to commercial deployment and the establishment of a long-term partnership.

Naoyuki Takase, Sales Manager, Takase Kanagata, said:

"Working with Plataine gave us confidence that we can address our current scheduling challenges and support our growth plans. We see Plataine as a strong long-term partner in realizing our 2030 Digital Factory vision."

Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO of Plataine, added:

"Takase's Digital Factory vision reflects a challenge faced by many advanced manufacturers—scaling operations while maintaining planning efficiency and control. Through close collaboration with Takase and with the strong support of our local partner Argosy Japan Aerospace Materials, we were able to deliver a solution aligned with Takase's operational realities and Industry 4.0 objectives."

About Takase Kanagata

Takase Kanagata is a Japanese precision manufacturing company specializing in mold manufacturing and plastic injection molding for high-precision automotive and industrial components. Operating multi-plant production environments, Takase supports demanding manufacturing applications and is actively investing in Digital Factory and Industry 4.0 initiatives to support long-term growth.

For more information, visit: https://takasekanagata.co.jp/

About Plataine

Plataine is a provider of Industrial AI-powered optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's enterprise-grade, intelligent AI agents enable manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real time across production planning, scheduling, and execution.

Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Aciturri, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit, and Ethan Allen.

Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus company), and is a member of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC). Plataine is ISO 27001 certified and has received multiple industry awards, including Frost & Sullivan's Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award and innovation awards from JEC.

For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com

About Argosy Japan Aerospace Materials

Argosy Japan Aerospace Materials is a Japan-based industrial solutions provider supporting advanced manufacturing companies with innovative technologies and trusted local expertise. Serving as Plataine's partner in Japan, Argosy supports customer engagement, cultural alignment, and the successful deployment of advanced manufacturing solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.argosyinternational.com/

