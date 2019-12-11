High Pressure LNG Supply Keeps Customers Online During Natural Gas Supply Outage

As part of routine distribution integrity inspection, the local gas utility found anomalies in 3 sections of high-pressure pipeline. They determined the sections counting the anomalies would need to be replaced and for that to occur, gas supply would need to be shut off to end users unless a temporary solution could be found.

Thigpen collaborated with three gas utilities in developing a safe and reliable solution which provided the much needed natural gas to all downstream customers affected by this outage. Brian Kendrick, Thigpen's Virtual Pipeline Business Development Manager, highlighted providing 400-500 MSCF/H at 460 psig "continuously fed several industrial customers more than 15 miles from the injection point."

In summary, vaporizing and injecting nearly 200,000 gallons of LNG in 24 hour period at high pressure was Thigpen's largest high pressure LNG project success in the company's history.

