High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market Size to Grow by USD 142.59 Million, Rise in Unconventional Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Activities to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-pressure oil and gas separator market size is estimated to grow by USD 142.59 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Factors such as the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources and the shift toward sour crude oils will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the trend of ongoing R&D activities will provide opportunities for the market players to grow. However, fluctuations in crude oil and gas prices and technological challenges in separators will restrict the market growth. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology -Download a FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The rise in unconventional oil and gas exploration and production activities is driving market growth. The global oil and gas industry has witnessed a rise in unconventional oil and gas exploration and production (E&P), such as oil sands and shale oil and gas. This significant rise in oil and gas extraction has increased the number of rigs and related E&P equipment, such as high-pressure separators. The oil industry needs advanced on-site processing equipment to improve the overall oil recovery and increase returns on investment (ROI). This is expected to provide several revenue-generation opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment will contribute the largest share of the market. In this segment, upstream oil and gas E&P activities have undergone technological advances to support the increase in production and optimization of oil and gas recovery from reservoirs. The US, Canada , Russia , and Middle Eastern countries are witnessing major onshore E&P activities. Russia , Saudi Arabia , the US, and Mexico have been increasing their investments in upstream onshore oil and gas projects.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market. In this segment, upstream oil and gas E&P activities have undergone technological advances to support the increase in production and optimization of oil and gas recovery from reservoirs. The US, , , and Middle Eastern countries are witnessing major onshore E&P activities. , , the US, and have been increasing their investments in upstream onshore oil and gas projects. By geography, the market is classified as Middle East and Africa , North America , APAC, Europe , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The region will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in unconventional oil and gas E&P activities. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is the key country for the high-pressure oil and gas separator market in APAC.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ACS Manufacturing Inc., ALFA LAVAL, AMACS Process Tower Internals, Atlas Copco AB, BNF Engineering Pte Ltd., ERGIL, Frames Group, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grand Prix Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hydrasep Inc., KW International Inc., McDermott International Ltd., Pentair Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Sep Pro Systems Inc., TechnipFMC plc, and Worthington Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

High-Pressure Oil And Gas Separator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 142.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.99 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACS Manufacturing Inc., ALFA LAVAL, AMACS Process Tower Internals, Atlas Copco AB, BNF Engineering Pte Ltd., ERGIL, Frames Group, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grand Prix Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hydrasep Inc., KW International Inc., McDermott International Ltd., Pentair Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Sep Pro Systems Inc., TechnipFMC plc, and Worthington Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

