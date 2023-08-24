High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market size to grow by USD 171.85 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in unconventional oil and gas resources to boost market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-pressure oil and gas separator market is to grow by USD 171.85 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 1.31%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, Type, and Geography. APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The Middle East presents major expansion opportunities for suppliers. The main regions in terms of production levels include Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, and Kuwait. One of the key drivers of the growing drilling industry is the cost-effective nature of crude oil production. Furthermore, the growth of the market is driven by the maturity of the oil and gas industry in the region, advancements in technology, and large capital flows facilitated by investments. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. - Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Type

Horizontal



Vertical



Spherical

Geography

Middle East And Africa



North America



APAC



Europe



South America

The market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key countries involved in significant onshore exploration and production (E&P) efforts include the US Canada, Russia, and countries in the Middle East. Furthermore, Russia, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico have increased investments in onshore upstream oil and gas initiatives. The increase in drilling activity, fueled by a global escalation in energy demand, is expected to play a key role in driving the expansion of the onshore segment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the high-pressure oil and gas separator market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include ACS Manufacturing Inc., Alfa Laval AB, AMACS Process Tower Internals, Atlas Copco UK, BNF Engineering Pte Ltd., Drainstore Ltd., ERGIL, GEA Group AG, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grand Prix Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kapwell Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Pentair Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Sep Pro Systems Inc., TechnipFMC plc, and Worthington Industries Inc.

ACS Manufacturing Inc - The company offers high-pressure oil and gas separator solutions such as two-phase separators to separate the gas from the liquid in a well stream.

The company offers high-pressure oil and gas separator solutions such as two-phase separators to separate the gas from the liquid in a well stream. Alfa Laval AB - The company offers high pressure oil and gas separator solutions such as Crankcase gas cleaning, Alfa Laval S and P separators, Exhaust gas cleaning.

The company offers high pressure oil and gas separator solutions such as Crankcase gas cleaning, Alfa Laval S and P separators, Exhaust gas cleaning. AMACS Process Tower Internals - The company offers high pressure oil and gas separator solutions namely MAXSWIRL.

The rise in unconventional oil and gas resources is a key factor driving market growth. From 2011 to 2021, domestic shale oil and gas production in Canada increased from 3.76 to 7.66 million barrels per day (mbd), significantly increasing the number of drilling rigs and machinery for exploration and development. Furthermore, the energy companies monitor unique resources such as tight oil, shale gas, shale oil, and coal bed methane. Advanced on-site treatment equipment is critical to improving oil recovery, thereby increasing return on investment. Hence, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major trend - The rising investments in the shale industry is a major trend in the market.

Significant challenge - Fluctuations in crude oil and gas prices is one of the significant challenge restricting market growth.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-pressure oil and gas separator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-pressure oil and gas separator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-pressure oil and gas separator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-pressure oil and gas separator market companies

