High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Major Three High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB offers a LYNX decanter centrifuge, which is a key component in solids-liquid separation for oil, gas, and drilling industry processes such as barite recovery and slops oil.

Exterran Corp.

Exterran Corp. offers EinsteinVision® 3.0, a 3D camera system in laparoscopic surgery, and SmartVue® 2D Camera Platform.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft offers separators that come in gas-tight design with nitrogen blanketing for reliable explosion protection (ATEX), for maximum protection and uptime of the separators.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market Segmentation: Vessel Type

Based on the market segmentation by vessel type, the horizontal separators segment dominates the market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the factor such as the ability to handle a large volume of gas and liquids which is more suitable for offshore and deepwater reservoirs, and the increase in offshore and deepwater E&P across various countries. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market Segmentation: Geography

With the largest market share of 30%, APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is a key market for high-pressure oil and gas separators in APAC.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-pressure oil and gas separator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-pressure oil and gas separator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-pressure oil and gas separator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-pressure oil and gas separator market vendors

