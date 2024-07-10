High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 479 million from 2024-2028, Growing need to reduce contamination of food products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 479 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.2% during the forecast period The global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market is experiencing robust growth, driven primarily by the increasing need to reduce contamination in food products. This demand is further fueled by a growing emphasis on new product launches aimed at meeting consumer preferences for healthier and safer food options. Despite these opportunities, the market faces challenges such as high capital investments and operating costs. Key players such as American Pasteurization Co., Hiperbaric S.A., and Cargill Inc. are actively innovating to capitalize on these trends and maintain competitiveness in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market 2024-2028

High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 479 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Spain, Canada, China, and UK Key companies profiled American Pasteurization Co., APAPROCESSING BZ SL, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., EPSI International, EXDIN Solutions Sp. Zoo, FresherTech, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Hiperbaric S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Hydrolock, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Shandong Pengneng Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., Stansted Fluid Power (Products) Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Universal Pure LLC

Market Driver

The global High-Pressure Processing (HPP) equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing product innovations. Companies are focusing on launching new HPP systems to cater to the expanding demand across industries like food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. For instance, Hiperbaric introduced the Hiperbaric 20 HIP, a new hot isostatic pressing (HIP) system, in October 2023. This system can apply pressures up to 2,000 bar and temperatures up to 2,000 degrees C, making it suitable for small-scale production and R&D. The Hiperbaric 20 HIP press plays a crucial role in post-processing technologies, enhancing the properties of metal and ceramic components used in aerospace, medical, and energy sectors. By eliminating porosity and densifying 3D printed metallic materials, HIP significantly improves mechanical characteristics, ensuring compliance with stringent industry standards and reducing nonconformities. The market's growth is expected to continue as companies continue to introduce advanced HPP equipment.

The High-Pressure Processing (HPP) equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for safe, fresh, and minimally processed food products. High-hydrostatic-pressure processing (HHP) and ultra-high-pressure processing (UHP) are popular HPP techniques used in various industries, including juices and beverages, fruits and vegetables, seafood, meat products, dairy, plant protein, and ready-to-eat meals. Tolling services are also gaining popularity among food processors to reduce capital investment and operational costs. HPP extends shelf life, reduces food waste, and eliminates the need for chemical preservatives. It ensures food safety by eliminating pathogenic bacteria such as Salmonella, Escherichia coli (E. Coli), and Listeria monocytogenes. Hiperbaric, a leading HPP equipment manufacturer, offers both horizontal and vertical HPP machines to cater to different industry needs. Food safety regulations, dietary preferences, and sensory attributes are driving the demand for clean-label foods and minimally processed products. HPP technology provides fresh taste and nutritional content while preserving sensory qualities, making it an attractive alternative to traditional heat-based pasteurization. Meat, poultry, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, beverages, and plant-based products are all benefiting from HPP technology. Food manufacturers are adopting HPP to meet consumer demands for safe, fresh, and nutritious food products.

Market Challenges

• High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment is a significant investment for food processing companies, with an average initial cost of around USD3 million. The price can vary based on the equipment's capacity and automated features. The primary components of an HPP system include controlling and pumping systems. While the operational costs, including labor, energy, and depreciation, are related to equipment maintenance, the high upfront investment makes HPP equipment a viable option only for larger food processing companies. Small and medium-sized businesses may find the cost prohibitive, and in developing economies, where food processing plants often have smaller capacities, the market for HPP equipment may be limited. Additionally, the high energy consumption of HPP equipment can lead to increased operational costs, negatively impacting profit margins for end-users and potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

• The High-Pressure Processing (HPP) equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for safe, fresh, and minimally processed food products. Meat, poultry, fruits, vegetables, juices, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, and beverages are major applications of HPP. Extending shelf life is a key benefit, reducing food waste and foodborne illnesses caused by pathogenic bacteria like Salmonella, E. Coli, and Listeria monocytogenes. Sensory attributes, clean-label foods, and nutritional preservation are crucial considerations for food processors catering to dietary preferences and processed food consumers. Traditional heat-based pasteurization faces challenges with harmful microbes and sensory qualities, leading food manufacturers to adopt HPP. HPP equipment comes in various vessel volumes and orientation types, catering to large production plants and packaged beverages. Cold processing techniques ensure fresh taste and nutritional content, minimizing the need for artificial preservatives.

Segment Overview

This high-pressure processing (hpp) equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Horizontal HPP equipment

1.2 Vertical HPP equipment Application 2.1 Fruits and vegetables

2.2 Meat products

2.3 Beverages

2.4 Seafood

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Horizontal HPP equipment- The High-Pressure Processing (HPP) equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for safe and nutritious food products. HPP technology extends the shelf life of food items while maintaining their freshness and quality. This non-thermal processing method uses high pressure instead of heat to eliminate bacteria, making it an attractive alternative to traditional canning. Major food industries are investing in HPP equipment to meet consumer preferences for natural and minimally processed foods.

Research Analysis

High-pressure processing (HPP), also known as high-hydrostatic-pressure processing (HHP) and ultra-high-pressure processing (UHP), is a non-thermal food preservation technology that uses pressure instead of heat to eliminate microorganisms and extend the shelf life of food products. This innovative technology is gaining popularity in various food industries, including juices and beverages, fruits and vegetables, seafood, meat products, dairy, plant protein, and ready-to-eat meals. HPP equipment comes in two main types: horizontal and vertical. Horizontal HPP systems are suitable for large production plants, while vertical HPP equipment is ideal for tolling and smaller-scale operations. Hiperbaric is a leading manufacturer of HPP equipment, offering both types of systems with varying vessel volumes. Chemical preservatives are often eliminated in HPP processing due to stricter food safety regulations. Meat, poultry, fruits, vegetables, juices, dairy products, and packaged beverages are among the food categories that benefit from HPP. The technology ensures food safety while maintaining the natural texture, taste, and nutritional value of the products. Shelf life is significantly extended, allowing for cold processing techniques and reducing the need for refrigeration or chemical preservatives. Cold processing techniques and HPP are revolutionizing the food industry by offering consumers healthier, fresher, and more natural food options. The market for HPP equipment is growing, driven by increasing demand for clean-label, minimally processed food products.

Market Research Overview

High-pressure processing (HPP), also known as high-hydrostatic-pressure processing (HHP) and ultra-high-pressure processing (UHP), is a non-thermal food preservation technology that uses pressures greater than 600 MPa to eliminate pathogenic bacteria and extend shelf life. HPP equipment comes in two main types: horizontal and vertical. Horizontal HPP equipment is suitable for processing larger volumes, while vertical HPP equipment is ideal for smaller batches. Fruits and vegetables, juices and beverages, seafood, meat products, dairy, plant protein, and ready-to-eat meals are among the food categories that benefit from HPP. HPP helps maintain fresh taste, nutritional content, and sensory qualities while eliminating harmful microbes such as Salmonella, Escherichia coli (E. Coli), and Listeria monocytogenes. Food processors are increasingly adopting HPP due to its ability to produce clean-label, minimally processed foods that cater to dietary preferences and food safety regulations. HPP equipment manufacturers like Hiperbaric offer various vessel sizes and volumes to accommodate both small-scale tolling and large production plants. HPP is an alternative to traditional heat-based pasteurization and chemical preservatives, providing food manufacturers with a more efficient and sustainable processing method. Cold processing techniques and packaged beverages are also gaining popularity in the market. The orientation type of the equipment can also influence processing efficiency and equipment choice.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Horizontal HPP Equipment



Vertical HPP Equipment

Application

Fruits And Vegetables



Meat Products



Beverages



Seafood



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio