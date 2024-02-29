High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market size to grow by USD 334.17 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing need to reduce contamination of food products drives the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market size is to grow by USD 334.17 million between 2022 and 2027; at a CAGR of over 12.54%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The report is segmented by Type, Application, and Geography. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2023-2027

Segmentation Overview

Type

Horizontal HPP Equipment



Vertical HPP Equipment

Application

Fruits And Vegetables



Meat Products



Beverages



Seafood



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The horizontal HPP segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Vessels of high-pressure processing equipment are placed in a horizontal position with openings at both ends in horizontal high-pressure processing equipment design. In addition, horizontal HPP equipment is lightweight and easy to transport and install.

Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market include American Pasteurization Co., APAPROCESSING BZ SL, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., EPSI International, EXDIN Solutions Sp. zoo, FresherTech, Hiperbaric S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Hydrolock, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Shandong Pengneng Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., Stansted Fluid Power (Products) Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Universal Pure LLC, and Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd..

EXDIN Solutions Sp. zoo - The company offers HPP equipment such as calibre70 x 1, calibre70 x 6, and calibre70 x 2 3. It also offers hydrogen technology and HPP technology. View Sample Report

The growing need to reduce contamination of food products

The growing need to lower food contamination may encourage food processing companies to implement high-pressure processing. Thus, the rising need to lower food contamination may drive the growth of the high-pressure processing equipment market during the forecast period.

The growing inclination for clean-label products among consumers is a key trend shaping market growth.

High capital investment and operating costs are challenging HPP equipment market growth. Subscribe Now

Analyst Review

In recent years, the High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market has witnessed significant growth, driven by the rising demand for food safety and the increasing popularity of novel food processing techniques. HPP is a non-thermal preservation method that subjects packaged food products to elevated pressures, effectively extending their shelf life while preserving their nutritional value and sensory characteristics. This technique finds applications across various sectors including Juices & Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood, Meat Products, Dairy, and Plant Protein.

The COVID pandemic has further fueled the adoption of HPP technology as consumers increasingly prioritize products with extended shelf life and minimal chemical preservatives. Additionally, the surge in online shopping and E-commerce platforms has boosted the demand for HPP-treated products due to their ability to withstand prolonged shipping times without compromising quality.

The market offers different types of HPP equipment including Vertical HPP Equipment and Horizontal HPP Equipment, catering to the diverse needs of manufacturers across various industries. Hiperbaric, a leading player in the HPP equipment market, offers innovative solutions that ensure the safety and quality of processed foods.

Moreover, the growing consumer inclination towards healthier food options has led to a rise in demand for HHP (High Hydrostatic Pressure) and UHP (Ultra-High Pressure) processed products. These methods not only eliminate harmful bacteria but also retain the natural flavor and nutrients of the food, making them increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers.

With advancements in technology and increasing investments in research and development, the HPP equipment market is poised for further expansion, presenting lucrative opportunities for players operating in the Tolling segment and beyond. As regulatory bodies continue to emphasize food safety standards, HPP technology is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the food processing industry.

The High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market is witnessing rapid growth due to COVID pandemic driving demand for safer food processing methods. E-commerce platforms play a pivotal role in distributing HPP products, catering to UHP standards, and enhancing VMR across industries. View Sample Report

Related Reports:

The mineral processing equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.7 billion.

The ultrahigh temperature (UHT) Processing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,629.17 million.

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio