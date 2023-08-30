High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market to grow by USD 334.17 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing need to reduce contamination of food products drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 334.17 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period. The growing need to reduce contamination of food products is driving market growth. Contamination of food can happen at any point during production, shipping, and processing. Due to cross-contamination, pathogens can enter the food during processing and preparation. Also, improper holding of temperatures can create conditions that promote the growth of pathogens. Therefore, food contamination is a significant public health problem encountered by many countries. In addition, the growing need to lower food contamination may encourage food processing companies to implement high-pressure processing. Thus, the rising need to lower food contamination may drive the growth of the high-pressure processing equipment market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2023-2027

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Horizontal HPP equipment and Vertical HPP equipment), application (Fruits and vegetables, Meat products, Beverages, Seafood, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The horizontal HPP segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Vessels of high-pressure processing equipment are placed in a horizontal position with openings at both ends in horizontal high-pressure processing equipment design. When compared to vertical high-pressure processing equipment, these deliver the benefits of easy reassembling and installation and more throughput capacity. In addition, the equipment is lightweight and easy to transport and install. New product launches are expected, which are likely to augment the growth of the horizontal high-pressure processing equipment segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market.

North America is estimated to account for 47% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. In North America, various food processing companies use high-pressure processing technology to process food, which is driving the growth of the market. To meet the demand for processed food, some companies are expanding their production capacities. However, regulatory bodies in the region, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), have authorized the use of high-pressure processing technology for food processing. Such factors will boost the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market - The growing inclination for clean-label products among consumers is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth - High capital investment and operating costs are challenging HPP equipment market growth.

What are the key data covered in this High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market companies

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 334.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, Spain, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Pasteurization Co., APAPROCESSING BZ SL, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., EPSI International, EXDIN Solutions Sp. zoo, FresherTech, Hiperbaric S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Hydrolock, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Shandong Pengneng Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., Stansted Fluid Power (Products) Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Universal Pure LLC, and Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

