High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market to Record $ 217.13 Mn Incremental Growth during 2021-2025 | Top Vendors Include APAPROCESSING BZ SL, and Cargill Inc., Among Others | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing need to reduce contamination of food products is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high capital investment and operating costs will challenge market growth.

The high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market report is segmented by type (horizontal HPP equipment and vertical HPP equipment), application (fruits and vegetables, meat products, beverages, seafood, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for high-pressure processing equipment in North America.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

APAPROCESSING BZ SL - The company offers high-pressure processing equipment such as high pressure food processing service.

- The company offers high-pressure processing equipment such as high pressure food processing service. Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers Fresher Technology HPP like HPP600MPa/3 15L, HP600MPa/30 100L and others.

- The company offers Fresher Technology HPP like HPP600MPa/3 15L, HP600MPa/30 100L and others. Cargill Inc.

Hiperbaric S.A.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

