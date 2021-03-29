High Pressure Washer Market to Hit $3 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the high pressure washer market which estimates the market valuation for high pressure washer will cross US$ 3 billion by 2027. The rising number of food processing and pharmaceutical plants across the globe will escalate the demand for high pressure washers over the projected timeframe.

The portable segment to hold over 77% of the high pressure washer market share in 2027.

Increasing awareness regarding household cleanliness is significantly contributing toward the expansion of high pressure washer market size. Improving economic conditions has enabled consumers to purchase more sophisticated equipment required to clean their households. Additionally, increasing demand for household cleaning activities, such as removing oiled stains from BBQ grills, bikes, scooters, and cars, will further boost the adoption of high pressure washers. Furthermore, the growing demand for efficient underground equipment to remove the heavy build-up of mud and debris will escalate the high pressure washer industry growth. Ongoing innovations to meet industry standards and enhance equipment efficiency will offer new growth opportunities to the overall industry.

The cold high pressure washers segment dominates the global industry and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. The product and maintenance costs are generally lower than hot water pressure washers. These pressure washers are widely used in the agriculture and residential sectors. Furthermore, the increasing demand for hot water pressure washers is conjugated to their effectiveness against oil and adherent dirt removal. Hot water pressure washers are more efficient owing to less requirement for chemicals and additives.

The demand for gas powered pressure washers is experiencing positive and shall hold over 30% demand share in 2027, primarily attributable to less flammable characteristics required for oil rigs and gas industries. The facilities require high PSI pressure washers to eliminate tough stains. Moreover, multiple cleaning requirements for wellheads, service trucks, maintenance sheds, drill bits, and pipelines are significantly contributing to industry expansion. Furthermore, rising concerns toward city cleaning and hygiene coupled with the increasing cleaning budget and initiatives from central governments have increased the adoption of pressure washers. Additionally, the increasing DIY trend across the globe will enhance demand for high pressure washers from homeowners.

Key high pressure washer industry players are focusing on expanding their presence and product portfolio through product innovation. For instance, in March 2019, Graco introduced a new G-Force II pressure washer to maximize the efficiency of production facility for contractors. This high-performing pressure washer meets the demand for high-end cleaning at a competitive price. Additionally, the manufacturers are also focused on strategic alliances for enhancing their market share in the industry. In September 2018, Tennant Company signed a strategic agreement to acquire Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Company. This will support the company to enhance its product portfolio of cleaning machines and equipment.

Some major findings of the high pressure washer market report include:

Increasing number of airborne diseases is driving the demand for cleaning equipment across the globe. Growing awareness among consumers and office employees regarding healthy environment and cleanliness is driving the product demand.



Growing investments from private and government companies in the mining sector will significantly elevate the demand for equipment.



The portable high pressure washers segment dominated the global market and is projected to grow significantly with the CAGR of 4.2%.



3,001-6,000 is the largest segment of the global high pressure washer market. The segment is projected to reach around 35% of volume share by 2027. This growth is majorly attributed to the growing application of this type in construction, janitorial, and municipality sectors.



The rising application of pressure washers in commercial vehicle cleaning centers is anticipated to boost the segment growth and reach around 77% of volume market share by 2027.



The market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and large players, and due to stringent regulations and high capital investments, the new entrants face high barriers.

