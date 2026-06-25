High Profile Cannabis Opens in Manchester, Offering Convenience for I-384 Commuters

C3 Industries' 4th Connecticut dispensary opens at 185 Spencer Street, on the commuter corridor connecting Hartford, East Hartford, Glastonbury, and Southern Manchester.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries, announces the opening of High Profile Cannabis Shop Manchester, the Company's 4th and newest Connecticut dispensary at 185 Spencer Street directly off Interstate 384 at Exit 1B. The Manchester dispensary is now open daily, serving cannabis customers 21+ in-store, online, and via the region's only dispensary drive-thru window within a 20-mile radius.

C3 Industries' opens 4th Connecticut dispensary directly off Interstate 384 at Exit 1B right on the commuter corridor connecting Hartford, East Hartford, Glastonbury, and Southern Manchester.

High Profile Manchester sits at the heart of one of Connecticut's busiest commuter corridors, giving I-384 travelers from Hartford, East Hartford, Glastonbury, and Southern Manchester a dispensary an on the way stop to their destination. The building itself has long been a staple for the daily commute, previously home to a national coffee chain that served the same morning and evening rush for years. High Profile is stepping into that same role: a familiar stop, now reimagined as Connecticut's most convenient cannabis destination on the corridor.

Inside, customers will find a broad selection of cannabis products: flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, and concentrates. Priced competitively and stocked to reflect what Manchester-area customers want. High Profile's retail model is built around one principle: put the customer at the center, then build everything around them. That means knowledgeable staff on the floor, an assortment that isn't locked to any single brand, and pricing that leaves the customer feeling real value. The store is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., among the longest dispensary operating hours in the Greater Hartford market.

"We talk a lot about putting the customer at the center, but in Manchester that means something specific," said Chris Melillo, Chief Retail Officer at C3 Industries. "It means being open when commuters actually need us, carrying the products they're looking for, and making sure every person who walks in, or drives through, leaves knowing they got real value. That's the standard we hold ourselves to at every High Profile, and Manchester is no different. We meet our customers where they want us."

"This location didn't happen by chance; our team planned and selected this site," said Krista Raymer, Chief Strategy Officer of C3 Industries. "I-384 is one of the most underserved commuter corridors in Connecticut. We studied the traffic patterns, the competitive landscape, and what customers in this market were already driving past every day. We're not asking customers to go out of their way. We're putting this High Profile location where customers are."

Customers visiting High Profile Manchester can enroll in High Rollers Rewards. New customers receive $10 off their first two visits, earn 6% cash-back earning points on every purchase, unlock exclusive discounts, access early product drops and promotions, and receive member-only perks year-round. Everyday discounts include 10% off for Veterans, 10% off for Wisdom (55+) and 10% off for Cannabis Industry Professionals (terms and conditions apply).

High Profile Manchester is open now. A grand opening celebration featuring deeper deals, a vendor marketplace, food trucks and much more will be announced shortly. Customers can place an online order for in-store pickup or drive thru or call (860) 327 6069. Sign up for updates at highprofilecannabis.com or download the High Profile mobile app to be the first to know.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an extensive retail network, including High Profile Cannabis Shop. Through its subsidiaries, the Company delivers high-quality cannabis products and exceptional retail experiences at High Profile locations across Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut and Kentucky.

Media Contact

Kathryn Long,

Director of Retail Marketing, C3 Industries

[email protected]

SOURCE C3 Industries