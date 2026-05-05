High Profile Cannabis Opens Its First Kentucky Dispensary in London

Laurel County's first medical cannabis dispensary in now open with on-site patient drives hosted by KCIA, affordable $25 practitioner certification, and Kentucky's most rewarding loyalty program.

LONDON, Ky., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), High Profile Cannabis, has opened a new medical cannabis dispensary in London, Kentucky. This marks the Company's entry into the state and expands access to safe medical cannabis for registered patients across Laurel County and the surrounding southeastern Kentucky region.

High Profile Cannabis Opens First Kentucky Dispensary in London, Bringing Medical Cannabis Access to Laurel County. Located at 140 Faith Assembly Church Road, London, KY.

Kentucky launched its medical cannabis program on January 1, 2025, and many residents are still navigating the certification process for the first time. High Profile London supports both new and renewing cardholders with a knowledgeable team and welcoming retail experience.

Located at 140 Faith Assembly Church Road, London, KY, High Profile London is a medical-only dispensary serving registered Kentucky patients 18 and over with a qualifying condition. The store features a curated selection of premium flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates, and accessories, along with in-store shopping and online pre-ordering for added convenience.

"As our retail network expands into Kentucky, we're focused on opening doors for patients in markets where access is still new, and simplifying the patient process that can feel complicated," said Ankur Rungta, CEO and Co-Founder of C3 Industries. "London is exactly the kind of community where High Profile can make a difference. Our team is working to remove barriers that inhibit patients from getting the care they need."

Kentucky Cannabis Industry Association (KCIA) is hosting weekly Patient Drives at the High Profile London location every Thursday in May from 12–4 PM to help qualified patients navigate Kentucky's medical cannabis certification process. At this event, patients can meet with independent practitioners to complete their certification and required paperwork in a single appointment for only a $25 practitioner fee. A separate $25 state registration fee is also required. New patients and renewals are welcome. Walk-ins will be accommodated as the schedule allows.

Easily accessible from I-75 and centrally located in Laurel County, the dispensary offers convenient access for patients across southeastern Kentucky. Opening store hours are Tuesday–Thursday, 10 AM–6 PM, and Friday–Saturday, 11 AM–8 PM, with extended hours coming soon. Weekly patient drives, rotating promotions, and everyday deals are available on a curated assortment of brands and products. Terms and conditions apply.

"At High Profile, the customer sits at the center of everything we do. We then build the experience around them, with the right information, the right selection and the right price for every visit," said Chris Melillo, Chief Retail Officer at C3 Industries. "Whether a patient is getting their first medical card or has been a cannabis patient for years, our job is to meet them where they are in their journey. That's what we're bringing to London, and we can't wait to introduce ourselves to the community."

Patients visiting High Profile London can enroll in High Rollers Rewards, the most rewarding loyalty program in Kentucky. New patients receive $25 off their first qualifying visit and $50 off their fourth, a combined $75 in welcome value that High Profile believes is more than any other Kentucky dispensary offers. Terms and conditions apply.

Patients can place an online order for in-store pickup or call (606) 657-4335. Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop is available at highprofilecannabis.com or by downloading the High Profile mobile app.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an extensive retail network, including High Profile Cannabis Shop. Through its subsidiaries, the Company delivers high-quality cannabis products and best-in-class retail experiences at High Profile locations across Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut and now Kentucky. Additional High Profile retail locations in Kentucky are scheduled to start opening late July 2026.

C3 currently operates 150,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with approximately 40,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts and 110,000 sq. ft. in Missouri.

Media Contact

Kathryn Long,

Director of Retail Marketing, C3 Industries

[email protected]

1-416-427-7864

SOURCE C3 Industries