High Profile Cannabis Opens New Luna Pier, Michigan Dispensary Minutes from Toledo, Ohio

The new location offers Michigan and border communities convenient access, incredible everyday value and a highly competitive loyalty program – all 15 minutes closer than Monroe.

LUNA PIER, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), High Profile Cannabis has opened a new dispensary in Luna Pier, Michigan, expanding access for customers along the Michigan–Ohio border and throughout the Monroe, MI and greater Toledo, OH area.

Long known as a lakeside stop for travelers heading North, Luna Pier now welcomes High Profile as part of its evolving local business community. The new store reflects C3 Industries' continued focus on strategic retail growth in markets where location and customer demand align.

High Profile Cannabis Opens New Dispensary in Luna Pier, Michigan, just minutes from Toledo, Ohio.

Located at 10552 Evans Dr Luna Pier, MI, High Profile Luna Pier is a Michigan dispensary serving the Luna Pier and surrounding communities, offering adult-use cannabis to customers ages 21 and over. The store features a curated selection of premium flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, and concentrates, along with in-store shopping and online pre-ordering for added convenience.

"As our industry continues to mature, we're being very intentional about where we focus our time, energy, and investment," said Ankur Rungta, CEO and Co-Founder of C3 Industries. "We see our future in retail, where we can deliver the most value to consumers through thoughtful locations, strong partnerships, and a consistently great in-store experience. Openings like Luna Pier reflect that focus."

Situated just minutes from the Ohio border and easily accessible from I-75, the dispensary provides a convenient stop for both local residents in and around Monroe, MI and customers traveling from northwest Ohio. Store hours are 9AM to 9PM with rotating promotions, competitive bulk discounts and everyday deals on over 100+ brands and 1,200+ products (terms and conditions apply).

"We're focused on building retail experiences that truly resonate with customers. Combining smart, data-informed decisions with thoughtful execution in every market we enter. Luna Pier's location and design reflect that approach, bringing exceptional access and value to Michigan and neighboring communities" said Chris Melillo, Chief Retail Officer at C3 Industries.

Customers visiting High Profile Luna Pier can also enroll in the High Rollers Loyalty Program, earning points on every purchase, unlocking exclusive pricing and discounts, and receiving early access to new products and promotions.

Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop is available at highprofilecannabis.com, or by downloading the High Profile mobile app.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an extensive retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. Through its subsidiaries, the Company delivers high-quality cannabis products and best-in-class retail experiences at High Profile locations across Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open in Kentucky April 2026.

C3 currently operates 150,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with approximately 40,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts and 110,000 sq. ft. in Missouri.

Media Contact

Kathryn Long

Director of Retail Marketing, C3 Industries

[email protected]

1-416-427-7864

SOURCE C3 Industries