High Profile Ironwood Michigan Dispensary Kicks Off "Gas for Gas Campaign," Offering Prepaid Gas Cards to Minnesota Cannabis Consumers

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company,") a multistate, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, announced High Profile Ironwood is kicking off its "Gas for Gas Campaign," giving Minnesota cannabis consumers the chance to earn prepaid gas cards by shopping at the Ironwood location. The offer is good while supplies last.

Minnesotans 21 years and older, who show their state driver's license and spend $250 or more at High Profile Ironwood, will receive a $25 prepaid gas gift card, and can also take advantage of amazingly low-priced bundles and deals on cannabis products when they visit the newly opened dispensary. C3's Gas for Gas Campaign pays homage to the term "gas" or "gassy," which is used to describe the distinctive scent of certain strains of cannabis. Originating from "gasoline," it denotes the potent, refined fragrance reminiscent of fuel found in many popular varieties.

"Here at C3 Industries, we're thrilled to launch our 'Gas for Gas Campaign' at High Profile Ironwood, offering Minnesota cannabis consumers a rewarding journey to our newest Michigan store," said Ankur Rungta, CEO of and cofounder of C3 Industries. "By combining the allure of high-quality, affordable cannabis with the practicality of prepaid gas cards, we're not just providing a product – we're creating an experience. Our campaign not only celebrates the distinct aroma of top-tier strains but also underscores our commitment to innovative offerings and customer satisfaction. We invite all enthusiasts to join us on this exciting venture as we continue to redefine the cannabis landscape."

Located at 100 West Cloverland Drive in Ironwood and open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST, High Profile Ironwood is approximately a two-hour drive from Duluth, Minn. The dispensary provides the best pricing and discounts relative to the competition in the area and offers everyday neighborhood discounts and savings for seniors, veterans, medical card holders, college students and cannabis industry staff. The new retail location has a carefully curated selection of high-quality cannabis products such as flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, tinctures, topicals and accessories. It also features C3's premium cannabis brand, Cloud Cover , and the Company's everyday flower, concentrates, vape cartridges and gummies line, Galactic .

Additionally, High Profile Ironwood provides all High Roller Loyalty members with the ability to earn points on every dollar they spend, then cash out whenever they are ready. At High Profile Ironwood, High Roller members also have the ability to earn 50 free points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on Tuesdays and members-only bonus discounts.

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

