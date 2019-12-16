High Profile Tech Leaders Slated to Join TAG 2020 Board as Association Launches New Vision

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology ecosystem, has announced the appointment of new officers to its Board of Directors for 2020.

The list includes some of Georgia's most prominent tech leaders, representing the companies that make the state a global leader in the technology sector.

"I am excited to help this outstanding organization launch into a new year, with a fresh vision that engages Georgia's vibrant technology ecosystem," said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President, Comcast Business, who takes the role as Chair of the TAG Board of Directors. "TAG offers an unparalleled pathway for technology leaders and companies to connect and keeps Georgia's innovation economy fueled for success."

The announcement of TAG's board officers comes as TAG prepares to unveil new engagement opportunities for its 30,000+ members statewide, a new digital platform set to launch at the first of the year and a calendar of events that set a global stage for the industry's hottest topics and trends.

"Technology and innovation are driving economies and job growth around the world and Georgia continues to be a leader. I am grateful for the support of the state's technology leadership in engaging with and helping to lead TAG in its mission to connect, promote, influence and educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance our innovation economy and enhance our position as a global industry leader," said TAG President and CEO Larry K. Williams. "As we prepare to celebrate TAG's 21st anniversary in 2020, I am incredibly excited about TAG's ability to provide even more value to our members with more thought leadership, relevant data and meaningful engagement."

Officers appointed to TAG's 2020 Board of Directors are:

Chair: Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President, Comcast Business

President and CEO: Larry K. Williams, TAG

Immediate Past Chair: Christopher Lindner, Chief Information Officer, Apptio, Inc.

Vice Chair: William VanCuren, Senior Vice President and CIO, NCR Corporation

Vice Chair: Kelly Gay, Vice President, Vertical & IoT Services, Sierra Wireless

Vice Chair: Kyle Tothill, Managing Director & Partner, eHire

Secretary: Nigel Zelcer, Partner/Co-Founder | Jabian Management and IT Consulting, Jabian Consulting

Treasurer: Steve Hassett, President, GT Software, Inc.

TAG's board includes technology executives from leading tech companies. Board members help to lead TAG's efforts to host more than 150+ tech events each year, engage their company teams in TAG leadership opportunities and build connections for TAG's 26 professional societies, which represent a cross-section of key tech sectors.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

