High Protein-Based Food Market to Grow by USD 50.2 Billion (2024-2028), Preference for Natural and Herbal Products Fuels Growth, Report on AI-Redefined Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global high protein-based food market size is estimated to grow by USD 50.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. Shift in preference toward natural and herbal products is driving market growth, with a trend towards endorsements of high-protein-based food by celebrities and sportspersons. However, stringent government regulations on high-protein-based food products poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC.

High Protein-Based Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 50.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and Russia Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The High Protein-Based Food market is experiencing significant trends, with a focus on protein fortification and sports nutrition becoming mainstream. Whey protein continues to dominate the market, but consumers are increasingly seeking alternative proteins from sources like soybeans, lentils, chickpeas, and even aquatic plants. Taste preference plays a crucial role, with manufacturers enhancing the flavor of protein-rich products. Shelf-life products, such as protein-fortified drinks and nutrition bars, are popular choices for consumers following nutritious diets. Mainstream products like chocolate and sports drinks are being reformulated to include higher protein content. Beverage producers are incorporating plant-based proteins, such as pea protein and soy protein, into their offerings. Dairy protein, including bitter whey protein, remains a staple, but heat-stable alternatives are gaining traction. Older consumers and those with dietary restrictions, such as allergies to soy or gluten, are driving demand for alternative proteins. Ethical considerations and environmental sustainability are also influencing the market, with a focus on plant-based burgers, sausages, and meatless chicken. Product manufacturers and ingredient suppliers are innovating in food technology to create new plant-based protein sources, such as duckweeds and lentenin. Consumers are seeking essential minerals and fiber in their protein sources, while also considering the impact on saturated fat, cholesterol, and fiber intake. Overall, the High Protein-Based Food market is evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of consumers, with a focus on taste, accessibility, and sustainability.

Renowned sports brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Under Armour are utilizing creative promotional campaigns to encourage fitness among consumers. They've enlisted the help of famous athletes such as Michael Jordan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Social media serves as an effective platform for these campaigns. Brands collaborate with influencers and celebrities to spread awareness about the benefits of staying fit. Muscle Blaze, for instance, produced a video highlighting individuals' dedication to fitness to boost sales of their high protein-based food products.

Market Challenges

The High Protein-Based Food market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness towards nutritious diets and the demand for sports nutrition. However, challenges persist in the form of protein fortification and taste preference. Mainstream consumers prefer mainstream products like whey protein, but taste remains a key concern. Product manufacturers and ingredient manufacturers are innovating with alternative proteins, such as plant-based, to cater to diverse consumer bases. Shelflife products like protein-fortified drinks and nutrition bars are popular, but beverage producers face challenges in heat stability and ingredient sourcing. Older consumers prefer dairy protein, but bitter whey protein can be a deterrent. Sustainability and ethical considerations are driving the shift towards plant-based proteins from soybeans, lentils, chickpeas, and aquatic plants. Food technology and culinary innovation are key to creating tasty, accessible, and allergy-friendly alternatives to traditional snacks like chocolate, sports drinks, and meat products. Essential minerals and fiber are crucial considerations, along with addressing allergies and antinutritional components.

The high protein-based food market is subject to rigorous regulations, posing challenges for vendors. In Europe , for instance, regulatory authorities impose strict rules on high protein products under the Foodstuffs for Particular Nutritional uses (PARNUTS) regulation. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) sets guidelines on manufacturing, labeling, and marketing. Some ingredients, such as sodium phosphate and beta-alanine, are banned due to safety concerns. Adhering to these regulations is crucial for vendors to ensure product compliance and consumer trust.

Segment Overview

This high protein-based food market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Protein-rich drinks

1.2 High-protein and high energy sports drink

1.3 Protein supplements

1.4 High-protein and nutritious sports drink

1.5 Protein-rich packaged foods Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline channel

2.2 Online channel Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Protein-rich drinks- Protein-rich drinks, a significant segment of the high-protein-based food market, offer essential nutrients for athletes, sports enthusiasts, and bodybuilders. These drinks provide optimal hydration with electrolytes and are popular in major sports markets like the US, UK, and Germany. However, consumer preferences are shifting due to concerns over high sugar levels and artificial ingredients in commercial protein-rich drinks. Some consumers opt for homemade alternatives using water, fruit juices, and electrolyte powders. This trend may impact the growth of the global high-protein-drinks market during the forecast period. Despite these challenges, the proven benefits of protein-rich drinks for athletes and fitness enthusiasts will continue to drive demand.

Research Analysis

The high protein-based food market is experiencing significant growth as consumers increasingly seek nutritious diets for health and athletic performance. Protein fortification is a key trend, with mainstream products like protein-fortified drinks and shelflife products gaining popularity. Taste preference plays a crucial role in consumer choice, with companies continually innovating to create delicious alternatives to animal products. Alternative proteins, such as tofu, legumes, pea protein, and others, are becoming increasingly mainstream. However, concerns over saturated fat, cholesterol, fiber, and essential nutrients in animal products have led many to explore plant-based options. Environmental sustainability is also a factor, with food technology and culinary innovation driving the development of plant-based burgers, sausages, meatless chicken, and fish alternatives. The consumer base for high protein foods is expanding, with essential minerals and other nutrients adding to their appeal.

Market Research Overview

The high protein-based food market is experiencing significant growth as consumers seek nutritious diets for healthier living and muscle mass development. Protein fortification is a key trend in mainstream products, including protein-fortified drinks, nutrition bars, meal replacers, and even snacks like chocolate and traditional snacks. Taste and flavor are crucial factors for consumers, making it essential for product manufacturers and ingredient manufacturers to innovate and offer a wide range of options. Alternative proteins, such as plant-based proteins from soybeans, lentils, chickpeas, peas, and even aquatic plants like duckweeds, are gaining popularity due to sustainability, ethical considerations, and accessibility. However, challenges such as bitter taste, heat stability, and allergenic components like phytic acid, soy allergy, wheat, and wheat gluten, require food technology and culinary innovation to address. Beverage producers and ingredient manufacturers are also focusing on producing heat-stable, natural, and sustainable protein ingredients, such as dairy protein, pea protein, lentenin, pea starch, and chickpea protein, to cater to the diverse consumer base. Essential minerals, fiber, and essential nutrients are also crucial considerations for the health-conscious consumers. As the market continues to evolve, we can expect to see more innovation in the form of plant-based burgers, sausages, meatless chicken, fish alternatives, and other functional food products. The future of the high protein-based food market is bright, with a growing consumer base seeking nutritious, sustainable, and delicious options.

