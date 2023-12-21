High-Protein Snacking Innovations: Opportunities for Winning Consumers Beyond Sportspeople

DUBLIN , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities for Winning Consumers Beyond Sportspeople Through High-Protein Snacking Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global snacking industry is witnessing a paradigm shift as high-protein snacks move beyond the realm of sports nutrition to meet the evolving dietary preferences of the broader consumer base.

This new report dissects this trend, showcasing how factors like health consciousness and diverse dietary trends are paving the way for protein-rich snacks to become a staple in mainstream diets.

The report indicates that a significant portion of consumers aim for a balance in their protein intake throughout the week. With growing awareness, there is a marked interest in integrating high-protein options into everyday snacking routines, presenting a lucrative avenue for indulgent snacks fortified with the added benefits of protein.

A surge in product innovation has also contributed to the widening appeal of these nutritional snacks. As consumer palates evolve, so does the product range, introducing an eclectic mix of flavors and ingredients catering to both animal and plant-based protein preferences.

This diversity within the high-protein segment allows for cross-category expansion, reaching a variety of consumers seeking convenient, health-forward snack options.

Market Expansion:

The report delves into the growing demand for nutritious snacking alternatives and explores the potential alignment between indulgence and nutrition. It offers strategic takeaways for businesses within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, aiming to capitalize on this intersection to drive innovation and appeal to consumer needs.

Strategic Benefits:

  • Acquire a deep understanding of consumer trends and attitudes that bolster innovation and success in the marketplace.
  • Extend your market knowledge with insights that span across various industry sectors and consumer demographics.
  • Employ the report's strategic observations to guide your company's decision-making processes and new product initiatives.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Industry Insights: Opportunities for Winning Consumers Beyond Sportspeople Through High Protein Snacking Innovations
  • Protein in context
  • Ingredients to watch
  • On-trend innovations
  • Future of snacking

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BRF SA
  • SIIG
  • Unibio
  • Cosucra
  • Enough
  • No Meat Factory
  • Rivalz
  • Quevos
  • UNION
  • Star Yak
  • The Pished Fish
  • Ammi Snack N Move
  • KRAVE
  • Moku Foods
  • AKUA
  • Foreal
  • Jack & Friends
  • Carrot Bacon
  • Theo's Plant-Based
  • The Jerky Co
  • Seeberger
  • Boundless
  • Bresaolino
  • Wicked Sister
  • Grenade
  • Shimizu Foods
  • Arnott's
  • OvaEasy
  • Three Bridges
  • Impossible Foods
  • Whisps
  • Cauldron
  • Real Good Foods
  • Mengniu
  • MorningStar Farms
  • Tattooed Chef
  • Power Crunch Kids
  • Quorn
  • Milo

