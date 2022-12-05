High purity alumina market: APAC is estimated to contribute 72% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The high purity alumina market size is forecast to grow by USD 3500.2 million at a CAGR of 25.5% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecast to contribute 72% to the growth of the global high purity alumina market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The presence of a strong manufacturing industrial base and the rising demand for LEDs and semiconductors will facilitate the high purity alumina market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Purity Alumina Market 2023-2027

High purity alumina market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the high purity alumina market by application (LEDs, semiconductors, phosphors, and others), type (4N HPA, 5N HPA, and 6N HPA), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global high purity alumina market.

The LEDs segment held the largest share of the market in the base year. The segment is driven by the increasing use of LEDs in various applications such as automobile headlights, home illumination, multimedia displays, advertisement lighting, and backlights in mobile phones, and others. Also, the increasing preference for LED bulbs over conventional bulbs and lamps will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Key factor driving market growth

The rising adoption of LED lighting technology is one of the factors driving the high purity alumina market growth.

Globally, the need to reduce electricity consumption and the rising awareness of green technologies are increasing the consumer demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly lights such as LED lighting.

Governments are also encouraging the use of LED lights and bulbs by offering subsidies. For example, countries such as China , India , and Japan have started promotional campaigns to make LEDs available at subsidized rates and provide land at low prices to companies to set up LED factories.

, , and have started promotional campaigns to make LEDs available at subsidized rates and provide land at low prices to companies to set up LED factories. The demand for LEDs is expected to further increase during the forecast period with rise in commercial and residential construction activities worldwide. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs is one of the key high purity alumina market trends fueling the market growth. The cost of manufacturing LEDs has declined significantly in the last decade. The decline in cost can be mainly attributed to the reduced prices of semiconductor chips and other components used in LEDs. This is subsequently leading to a decline in the initial installation cost of LED lamps and fixtures. As a result of these factors, the demand for LEDs is increasing significantly across all the application sectors, such as industrial, commercial, residential, and others. Thus, the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

What are the Key Data Covered in this high purity alumina market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the high purity alumina market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the high purity alumina market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the high purity alumina market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high purity alumina market vendors

High Purity Alumina Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3500.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpha HPA Ltd., Altech Advanced Materials AG, Altech Chemicals Ltd., AluChem Inc., Baikowski SA, CoorsTek Inc., Devtaar GmbH, FYI Resources Ltd., HPA Sonics, Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Orient Abrasives Ltd., Oyak, Polar Sapphire Ltd., Sasol Ltd., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

