High Purity Alumina Market size is set to grow by USD 6.82 million from 2024-2028, Rising adoption of led lighting to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high purity alumina market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 33.95% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of led lighting is driving market growth, with a trend towards declining manufacturing cost of led and lithium-ion batteries. However, high cost of production of HPA poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Energy Minerals, Alcoa Corp., Alpha HPA Ltd., Altech Advanced Materials AG, Altech Chemicals Ltd., AluChem Inc., Baikowski SA, CoorsTek Inc., Devtaar GmbH, FYI Resources Ltd., HPA Sonics, Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Orient Abrasives Ltd., Oyak, Polar Sapphire Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., United Company RUSAL, and Vizag Chemical International.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global high purity alumina market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (LEDs, Semiconductors, Phosphors, and Others), Type (4N HPA, 5N HPA, and 6N HPA), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Advanced Energy Minerals, Alcoa Corp., Alpha HPA Ltd., Altech Advanced Materials AG, Altech Chemicals Ltd., AluChem Inc., Baikowski SA, CoorsTek Inc., Devtaar GmbH, FYI Resources Ltd., HPA Sonics, Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Orient Abrasives Ltd., Oyak, Polar Sapphire Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., United Company RUSAL, and Vizag Chemical International

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global high purity alumina market is anticipated to grow due to the declining costs of LED manufacturing and the increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries. The decrease in semiconductor chip and component prices, economies of scale, and shift to larger sapphire substrates have reduced LED manufacturing costs, leading to lower installation costs and increased demand.

Similarly, the falling production costs of lithium-ion batteries, driven by expanding production scales and cost-effective technologies, have boosted their adoption in various industries. These trends are expected to continue fueling the growth of the high purity alumina market.

The High Purity Alumina (HPA) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. LED manufacturing is a major driver, as HPA is essential for producing high-quality LED chips. The market is also influenced by the semiconductor sector, where HPA is used in the production of sapphire substrates.

The demand for high-performance capacitors is another trend, as HPA is a key component in their manufacture. The market is competitive, with major players focusing on technology innovation and cost reduction to meet customer needs. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the expanding electronics industry and the increasing use of HPA in various applications.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The High Purity Alumina (HPA) market faces rising production costs due to increased raw material, energy, and labor expenses, as well as stringent regulations. Major HPA production methods include thermal decomposition and hydrolysis of aluminum alkoxide.

The latter process uses expensive raw materials like pure aluminum metal. HPA production is energy-intensive, and rising electricity prices significantly impact costs. These factors hinder market growth, increasing production costs for vendors and potentially affecting profitability during the forecast period.

The High Purity Alumina (HPA) market faces several challenges in the production process. The key elements include the high cost of raw materials such as bauxite and sapphire. The complex production process involves several steps like calcination, crystallization, and separation. The requirement for high purity levels adds to the complexity and cost.

The market also faces challenges in terms of supply and demand balance, as the demand for HPA is increasing in various industries like electronics, optoelectronics, and solar energy. The need for sustainable and cost-effective production methods is a significant challenge for market players. The use of advanced technologies like hydrothermal synthesis and sol-gel process can help address these challenges and improve the overall efficiency of HPA production.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 LEDs

1.2 Semiconductors

1.3 Phosphors

1.4 Others Type 2.1 4N HPA

2.2 5N HPA

2.3 6N HPA Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 LEDs- The High Purity Alumina (HPA) market experiences consistent growth due to increasing demand from various industries. Key applications include the production of sapphire for electronics and LED manufacturing. HPA's high purity level ensures superior product quality. Major producers include Alcoa Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, and Aluminum Corporation of China. These companies invest heavily in research and development to improve production efficiency and product purity. The market is expected to expand further with the increasing adoption of HPA in advanced technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and solar panels.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The High Purity Alumina (HPA) market holds significant importance in various industries, including batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and lighting technology. HPA is a crucial chemical product in the production of alumina-coated separators for lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries, enhancing their performance and durability. In the realm of lighting, HPA is employed in the manufacturing of LEDs, which are energy efficient and increasingly used in lighting installation projects.

Furthermore, HPA plays a pivotal role in gas separation processes, such as ultra-filtration, and is also used in microelectronics, semiconductors, and sapphire production. The Energy Department continues to invest in research and development of HPA, exploring its potential applications in advanced technologies like Boehmite and waste management.

Market Research Overview

The High Purity Alumina (HPA) market refers to the production and supply of alumina with a purity level exceeding 99.9%. This material is essential in various industries, including electronics, semiconductors, and refractories. The global HPA market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced technologies and the growing adoption of electronic devices. The production process involves the calcination of bauxite ore, followed by the precipitation of aluminum hydroxide and the calcination of the hydroxide to form alumina.

The market is segmented based on application, region, and production process. The demand for HPA in the semiconductor industry is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing production of microprocessors and memory chips. The market is also expected to be influenced by factors such as raw material prices, technological advancements, and government regulations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

LEDs



Semiconductors



Phosphors



Others

Type

4N HPA



5N HPA



6N HPA

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio