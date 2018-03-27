High-Quality, Affordable Drones Have Arrived: Hubsan Launches New Signature Drone Product H501A+ Starting at $199

WALNUT, Calif., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoying high-quality drone technology just got a lot more accessible and affordable thanks to Hubsan, (www.hubsan.com), an innovative drone company.

Enjoying high-quality drone technology just got a lot more accessible and affordable thanks to Hubsan, (www.hubsan.com), an innovative drone company. Looking to reach consumers who have stayed away from the expensive U.S. drone market, Hubsan has launched a high-quality, affordable drone option -- the H501A+. Hubsan's innovative H501A+ model is the company's newest signature product and is available starting at $199.Company's H501A+ model features a controller that enables drone pilots to fly with either Wi-Fi or 2.4G and a 20-minute flight time with HD quality camera.

"We designed Hubsan's drones, and the H501A+ model, with quality and affordability in mind," said Kevin Chen, Hubsan's U.S. branch manager. "We are bringing drones to a wider audience through our accessible pricing, while also including all of the newest technology found in competing models."

Key features and benefits of Hubsan's H501A+ model include:

Contains both a high-quality video camera and photo features

1080P camera resolution

Comes with a controller that enables drone pilots to fly with either Wi-Fi or 2.4G options

Wi-Fi users can control drone through a phone app or pilots can employ 2.4G using the controller to guide the drone and their phone as a screen

20-minute flight time

Can travel distances of 400 meters

Has GPS positioning, automatic take-off and Return To Home features

360-degree photography and videography

On-screen destination selection and easy control

Brushless motors

Waypoint Function

Orbiting function

"Bringing quality drones to the masses continues to be our main focus. We never want cost to be a factor in consumers enjoying advanced drone technology," Chen added. "From photography enthusiasts, to drone racers, and even young users looking for their first drone, Hubsan has an option for every type of drone enthusiast."

In addition to its full range of drones and quadcopters, Hubsan is developing a new drone line launching in June 2018, that promises to be an industry-changing product featuring its most advanced technology to date.

About Hubsan

Hubsan, (www.hubsan.com), with its headquarter in Shenzhen, China, and its U.S. facility located in Walnut, California, is a globally distributed drone manufacturer that offers a wide variety of drones and quadcopters. The company's vision is to bring high-quality, affordable drones to consumers deterred by an expensive global drone market. For more information about Hubsan, please visit the company's website to learn more.

