High Quality and High Performance: The Avadar C3-City Electric Bike

EL MONTE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avadar (https://www.avadar.com/) strives to create high-end electric bikes that will make the daily commute a breeze. It's believed that C3-City Mid-Drive Electric Bike is the perfect choice for those looking for convenience and style on those urban rides.

Since 2017, Avadar has been on a mission to improve the life of green-minded commuters. Cycling to work every day is great for the environment as it reduces emissions and enjoy scenic cycle routes. But it is even better for riders when can reduce energy expenditure and have a more enjoyable experience. But what is it about this Avadar ebike that makes it so special?

Built A Powerful Bike That Can Go The Distance

If someone wants a reliable e-bike, he needs something with a battery and a motor that are up to the job. The 360wh battery and 250w mid-drive motor won't let them down between work and home, and the extended range of 60+ miles makes it suitable for weekend adventures too. Furthermore, it has a smart torque sensor for an efficient way to use the power as needed.

Even if people spend all Sunday riding out of town, they can recharge ready for Monday in just 4-6 hours, so this bike is always there for them.

Of course, people want some high-quality components for the ride beyond the battery. That is why avadar brought in front and rear Shimano Derailleurs, just enough suspension in the front fork, hydraulic disc brakes, 16 gears, and Panaracer tires.

A Great Looking E-Bike That Can Turn Heads

"We might be a little biased here, but we think this bike looks great with the shape of the aluminum alloy frame, those ideal 27.5'' wheels, and the metallic finish." said manager Planet. The main reason for this is to hide the battery inside the frame to create that sleeker shape. People can access it with a key and still see the charge status via an LED indicator.

Another sleek and understated feature riders' will love is the display for riding data. Check the speed and distance on an easy-to-read screen that has IP67 weather protection.

Convenient Features For The Urban Commute

Finally, Avadar also adds plenty of extra features to improve the experience for commuters and add value. The front headlight and rear reflector can make a big difference on darker winter evenings after work. And also brought in some fenders for both wheels and a rack for the back of the bike. This should allow people to secure a satchel or briefcase to take whatever need into the office.

The Avadar C3-City Mid-Drive Electric Bike is ideal for modern commuting with its hidden battery, smart features, and convenient extras, providing the experience commuters need right now.

