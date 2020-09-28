High-Quality CBD and Bergamot Orange Make Canna Hemp™'s Endurance 2x Elixir A Customer Favorite

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Hemp™ is well known for creating products with high-quality CBD and their signature TerpFX™ terpene blends. Recently, Canna Hemp™'s specialty product line, Canna Hemp™ X has been setting the bar for premium CBD products with a wider customer base featuring unique sports balms and tinctures.

Canna Hemp™, a subsidiary of 1933 Industries, has received a wealth of positive feedback from its consumers. Canna Hemp™ is known for its credibility and diverse product lineup with lab-tested CBD that exceeds expectations.

One of the latest additions to the Canna Hemp™ X line is Canna Hemp™ X Endurance 2x Elixir (1500mg). With 1500mg of CBD per bottle, the Endurance Elixir is developed for people who are looking for potent and effective CBD tinctures. Many customers enjoy Canna Hemp™ X tinctures as a quick and easy way to absorb the CBD they crave.

In addition to an efficacious dose of CBD, Endurance 2x Elixir also contains bergamot oil, an extract derived from bergamot orange. Bergamot orange extract is researched for its medicinal properties and is often used as a flavoring agent due to its intense citrus flavor and extremely fragrant terpenes.

Terpenes are the oils found in different cannabis strains that provide their distinctive scents and functions, but terpenes are also present in most other plants as well. The terpenes in bergamot orange contain natural linalool, α-Pinene, limonene, and geraniol and polyphenols, supplying the tincture with a unique flavor and smell.

With a plethora of positive customer reviews, Endurance 2x Elixir has been well-received by consumers, which comes as no surprise to Canna Hemp™. In the highly competitive CBD market, customer loyalty is a major factor driving the success of a brand, and Canna Hemp™'s rate of customer retention is part of what has enabled them to grow throughout 2020.

Find Canna Hemp™'s X Endurance 2x Elixir and all of their products available through major e-commerce retailers.

