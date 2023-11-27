High-quality Development Makes Cities Happier -- Qingdao Listed among the "Happiest Cities in China" for 4 Years in Succession

News provided by

News Office of the People's Government of Qingdao

27 Nov, 2023, 07:16 ET

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 24, the "Happy Cities of China Forum 2023" was held in Chengdu. During the event, the survey and selection results for the "Happiest Cities of China in 2023" were announced. Qingdao made its fourth appearance on the list, alongside other provincial capital cities and cities designated in the state plan, including Chengdu, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Changsha, Shenyang, Hohhot, and Taiyuan, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Qingdao.

Continue Reading
Qingdao has been listed among the "Happiest Cities of China" for four years in succession
Qingdao has been listed among the "Happiest Cities of China" for four years in succession
Qingdao has been listed among the "Happiest Cities of China" for four years in succession
Qingdao has been listed among the "Happiest Cities of China" for four years in succession

The survey and selection activity, themed "High-quality Development Makes Cities Happier," focused on assessing the happiness of residents in Chinese cities and promoting vibrant practices in the construction of happy cities around how citi es can enhance their modernized governance systems and governance capacities, with a commitment to people-centered approaches and the pursuit of high-quality development along a distinctive path of urban development with Chinese characteristics.

In recent years, Qingdao has been dedicated to realizing the objectives outlined in the city's 13th Party Congress, which aim to develop "the six aspects of the city." This dedication has led to continuous improvements in the well-being of its residents and has paved the way for the establishment of an internationally modernized socialist metropolis. Embracing a development philosophy centered on its people, the city has implemented numerous measures to enhance the quality of life for its residents. It aims to ensure that all developments prioritize the people, are accessible to the people, and that the benefits of progress are shared by all. Furthermore, Qingdao strives to distribute the achievements of its modernization efforts more equitably, enabling all citizens to enjoy a heightened sense of progress, happiness, and security.

Image Attachments Links: 
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443474 
Caption: Qingdao has been listed among the "Happiest Cities of China" for four years in succession

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443477
Caption: Qingdao has been listed among the "Happiest Cities of China" for four years in succession

SOURCE News Office of the People's Government of Qingdao

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.