High-Reliability Inductors World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024

The analyst has released a market analysis on the fragmented global market for high reliability discrete inductors consumed in value-added and application specific end-use market segments in transportation, infrastructure, Test and Measurement, Medical, Defense and Space Electronics.

1.0 Background Of Report and Research Methodology: 2019 10



In this section of the report we discuss the methodology employed by the analyst in the production of this study, as well as how inductors fit into the larger passive component market and the importance of engineered raw materials to both technology advancement and cost to produce electronic components.



2.0 Technology Overview: 2019 21



This section of the report discusses the technology of inductance, including the variations in coil technology, applications for inductors, configurations for inductors, raw materials for inductors; the movement in key technologies. The conclusions from this section include "Inductor Technology, Product Mix and Portfolio by Inductor Vendor" For the purposes of this study it helps us to segment out the "High-Reliability" portion of the component market and then narrowly assess the variations of technology in just the segment offering the highest profit margins. This process has been developed by the analyst over time through its primary consulting with customers in an attempt to stop average unit prices from declining and to focus on markets that are most profitable.



3.0 High-Reliability Inductors: World Markets and Forecasts: 2019-2024 31



Section 3 of the report identifies the value of global consumption for high-reliability discrete inductors in the following end-use market segments- Automotive and Transportation Electronics; Optical Networking Equipment; Laboratory Test and Measurement Equipment; Defense and Aerospace Electronics; and Medical Electronics.



3.11 HIGH-RELIABILITY INDUCTORS For Automotive and Transportation Electronics 62



This section discusses the global market size for discrete inductors consumed in automotive electronics in US dollars; vendors who are qualified to AECQ-200 for Inductors; estimated market shares for these vendors; and the movement to 48 volt under-the-hood environments and the impact on component supply.



3.12 HIGH-RELIABILITY INDUCTORS for Optical Networking Equipment: FY 2019-2025 65



This section discusses the global market size for discrete inductors consumed in optical networking equipment in US dollars; vendors who are manufacturing the specific inductor configurations used for this application; estimated market shares for these vendors; and the movement to higher frequency infrastructure.



3.13 HIGH-RELIABILITY INDUCTORS FOR Laboratory Test & Measurement Equipment Electronics: FY 2019-2025 67



This section discusses the global market size for discrete inductors consumed in Laboratory Test and Scan equipment in US dollars; vendors who are manufacturing the specific inductor configurations used for this application; estimated market shares for these vendors; and the movement in laboratory tests that are driving high growth rates.



3.14 HIGH-RELIABILITY INDUCTORS FORDefense and Aerospace Electronics: Industry Dynamics 71



This section discusses the global market size for discrete inductors consumed in Defense and Aerospace Electronics in US dollars; vendors who are manufacturing the specific military-specification inductors used for defense and aerospace platforms; estimated market shares for these vendors; and the movement in defense technology impacting discrete inductors in satellites, avionics and munitions.



3.21 HIGH-RELIABILITY INDUCTORS for Medical Electronics: 2019-2024 90



This section discusses the global market size for discrete inductors consumed in "MedTech" in US dollars; vendors who are manufacturing the specific inductor inductors for feedthrough applications in medical implants; as well as high Q inductors for imaging and scanning equipment; estimated market shares for these vendors; and the growth in cardio medical implants and Mri and related devices.



3.22 HIGH-RELIABILITY INDUCTOR MANUFACTURERS: KEY POINTS OF DIFFERENTIATION 102



This section discusses the competitive environment overall for high reliability inductors and estimates overall market shares for vendors in the segment for CY 2019-



3.23 FORECASTS: Global Inductor, Bead and Core Markets: 2019-2024 105



This segment of the report addresses the forecasts for consumption for discrete inductors consumed in the high-reliability (value-added and applications specific) segments of the marketplace and focuses in on specific areas of rapid growth including electric vehicle, UTH 125 C Auto, Optical networking, medical and defense/space end-use market segments for grow to 2024.



4.0 Supplier Competitive Landscape and Share Data FOR HIGH-RELIABILITY INDUCTOR MANUFACTURERS- 123



This segment of the report addresses the 31 manufacturers who compete globally in high-reliability inductors in the narrow segments of automotive, infrastructure, laboratory, defense, space and medical electronics.



