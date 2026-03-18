High Ridge Trust Launches as the New Global Standard for Institutional Digital Asset Custody

Purpose-built, fully regulated, and custody-first, with a liquidity ecosystem that transforms holding into growth.

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors face mounting risks from retrofitted custodians, unregulated providers, and technology-first solutions that fall short of fiduciary standards. Today, High Ridge Trust officially launches with a custody infrastructure built exclusively for institutions. The company is regulated from inception, uncompromising in asset protection, and engineered to set a new benchmark for trust in digital finance.

"We didn't build High Ridge Trust to play catch-up with yesterday's custodians," said Karen Wendel, CEO of High Ridge Trust. "We built it to define the custody standard of tomorrow. For the first time, institutions no longer have to choose between security, compliance, and opportunity. With High Ridge Trust, they can have all three."

The Three Pillars of High Ridge Trust

Institutional: Built for fiduciaries, corporate treasuries, crypto natives, and governments, not retail retrofits.

Built for fiduciaries, corporate treasuries, natives, and governments, not retail retrofits. Regulated: Nevada-chartered Qualified Custodian with SOC 2 Type 2 audit readiness, robust KYC/AML, and proactive compliance.

Nevada-chartered Qualified Custodian with SOC 2 Type 2 audit readiness, robust KYC/AML, and proactive compliance. Hold: Exclusive client control with cold HD wallets, segregated accounts, no commingling, and no rehypothecation. Assets remain under the sole authority of the client.

The Differentiator: A Liquidity Ecosystem for Institutions

Most custodians stop at safekeeping. High Ridge Trust integrates custody with tokenization, staking, execution, and yield solutions. This transforms custody from a passive safeguard into an active growth engine for institutional capital. The seamless ecosystem enables institutions not just to hold assets securely, but to mobilize and optimize them with confidence.

Why It Matters

Institutional adoption of digital assets has surged. In 2025 alone, institutions acquired over 883,000 BTC valued at more than $94 billion. Yet many remain exposed to operational, compliance, and counterparty risks due to inadequate custodianship. High Ridge Trust closes this gap by delivering custody-first infrastructure designed to scale with institutional demand.

Trusted From Day One

Even before its public launch, High Ridge Trust has attracted institutional clients across digital assets and tokenized real-world assets, validating both the company's technology and the market's demand for a new standard in qualified custody.

"The institutional digital asset space continues to mature, and custody infrastructure needs to keep pace. High Ridge Trust is purpose-built and regulated from the ground up. That's the kind of foundation institutions are looking for, and we're excited to be working with them," said Jason Urban, Global Co-Head of Digital Assets at Galaxy.

"Tokenizing the world's most traded commodity demands a custodian purpose-built for real-world asset custody, not one retrofitted from native crypto. High Ridge Trust delivers institutional-grade security with the efficiency only blockchain can unlock," said Chris Ericksen, President and COO of Energy Substantiation Partners.

Learn more at HighRidgeTrust.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Briley

High Ridge Trust

Senior Manager, Marketing Engagement

[email protected]

High Ridge Trust is a Nevada-chartered qualified custodian built exclusively for institutional digital asset custody. The company combines rigorous regulatory infrastructure with an integrated liquidity ecosystem, giving institutions a single platform to secure, manage, and grow digital assets with confidence.

SOURCE High Ridge Trust