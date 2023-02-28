High-risk Payments for Authvia's Text to Pay Service Rolled Out by Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

SOUTH PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, an A+ rated, BBB accredited company that has been helping high-risk businesses accept credit cards online for their products for over 20 years, now helps business owners integrate high-risk payments with Authvia, the developer of TXT2PAY, a newly patented technology that allows consumers to pay for products and services via text message. This payment solution is contact-free and allows both individual and bulk payment requests, making it quick and convenient for businesses and customers.

In addition, Authvia is compatible with high-risk payment gateways like Authorize.Net or NMI, which, if set up correctly with a high-risk-friendly merchant account that is designed for the business's specific products, can help high-risk businesses accept payments more quickly and reliably than ever before.

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC also aids with integrating these payment gateways with popular e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Wix, and WooCommerce. The company has found Authorize.Net and NMI to be excellent payment gateways for many high-risk online businesses, but if they are not set up correctly, they can be just as risky for regulated and high-risk businesses as big-name payment gateways like PayPal or Stripe that prohibit regulated products. This can leave high-risk sites prone to shutdowns or even frozen funds.

Even if a business has been rejected by Authorize.Net or NMI in the past, it may be worthwhile to try again. It is possible that the business owner or "merchant" was only rejected by one of the gateway's back-end merchant processors rather than the payment gateway itself. If that is the case, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC can work to get the business set up with a high-risk merchant account that is right for their business.

Authorize.Net or NMI can also be integrated with many popular shopping carts, such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and others in addition to Authvia. This way, businesses do not have to start over on a different platform just to accept payments for their high-risk products online.

While Authvia does not currently have a detailed list of prohibited products or business types, it uses a provider to send out its SMS messages. Their provider's policies prohibit messaging about the marketing or sale of cannabis products and firearms. Therefore, for now, businesses cannot sell CBD products or vape products using Authvia. Most other regulated products are acceptable.

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's dedicated independent agents have experience with many different high-risk industries and e-commerce platforms and will take the time to learn about a business's unique needs. They can be contacted any time with questions about how they can help a business accept payments for its high-risk products at https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/.

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's stated mission is to help businesses accept payments online for high-risk and regulated products. They can help businesses integrate their payment gateway with their shopping cart and find the right merchant account for their business, generally at no added cost to the business. Their About Tasker Payment Gateways LLC page explains what they do in more detail.

If a business has been declined by popular payment processors or has experienced shutdowns because of its product type, that business still has options. According to Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, taking the time to set up payment processing that works for the specific product type(s) can save businesses time, missed cash flow, and frustration in the long run.

For more information on Tasker Payment Gateways LLC and what they offer, visit their website at https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/. Interested businesses can learn more about Tasker Payment Gateway LLC's Authvia integrations by reviewing their info page at https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/high-risk-payment-processing-with-authvia/.

